Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Series Arrives In The UAE, Redefining Productivity And Creativity With Galaxy AI
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Samsung Gulf Electronics has announced the availability of the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S11 in the UAE, delivering its most intelligent and advanced tablet experience yet. Powered by the latest Galaxy AI[1] , now enhanced by One UI 8[2] and new multimodal capabilities, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is the thinnest Galaxy Tab to date, without compromising performance, going beyond a slim form factor to show what a premium tablet can be. Together, the series is built for effortless productivity on the go, combining pro-grade hardware with experiences optimized for a large screen.
Slim and powerful, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is Samsung's thinnest tablet yet at just 5.1mm, with a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a 3nm processor delivering smooth performance. Enhanced tools such as Drawing Assist and Writing Assist unlock new creative potential, while Extended Mode transforms the tablet into a dual-screen workstation for professionals and students alike. Fadi Abu Shamat, Vice President and Head of the Mobile eXperience Division, Samsung Gulf Electronics said:“The Galaxy Tab S11 Series is a game-changer for users in the UAE who are looking for premium devices that combine creativity with productivity. With Galaxy AI, redesigned S Pen, and unmatched offers tailored to our market, we are giving UAE consumers tools to work smarter, create more intuitively, and stay ahead in a digital-first world.” The Galaxy Tab S11 Series will be available in the UAE from September 19. Prices for the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra start from AED 4,699, while prices for Galaxy Tab S11 will start from AED 2,999. Exclusive E-Store benefits include 50% off a Book Cover Keyboard when purchasing a Galaxy Tab S11 or S11 Ultra. Additionally, UAE customers can enjoy the following Samsung Members perks with their purchase:
-
6 months Amazon Prime membership
6 months OSN+ subscription
6 months Careem Plus subscription
6 months Anghami Plus subscription
3 months VIU subscription
1 Year Microsoft365 subscription
