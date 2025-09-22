Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Series Arrives In The UAE, Redefining Productivity And Creativity With Galaxy AI

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Samsung Gulf Electronics has announced the availability of the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S11 in the UAE, delivering its most intelligent and advanced tablet experience yet. Powered by the latest Galaxy AI, now enhanced by One UI 8and new multimodal capabilities, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is the thinnest Galaxy Tab to date, without compromising performance, going beyond a slim form factor to show what a premium tablet can be. Together, the series is built for effortless productivity on the go, combining pro-grade hardware with experiences optimized for a large screen.

Slim and powerful, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is Samsung's thinnest tablet yet at just 5.1mm, with a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a 3nm processor delivering smooth performance. Enhanced tools such as Drawing Assist and Writing Assist unlock new creative potential, while Extended Mode transforms the tablet into a dual-screen workstation for professionals and students alike.

said:“The Galaxy Tab S11 Series is a game-changer for users in the UAE who are looking for premium devices that combine creativity with productivity. With Galaxy AI, redesigned S Pen, and unmatched offers tailored to our market, we are giving UAE consumers tools to work smarter, create more intuitively, and stay ahead in a digital-first world.”

The Galaxy Tab S11 Series will be available in the UAE from September 19. Prices for the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra start from AED 4,699, while prices for Galaxy Tab S11 will start from AED 2,999.



6 months Amazon Prime membership

6 months OSN+ subscription

6 months Careem Plus subscription

6 months Anghami Plus subscription

3 months VIU subscription 1 Year Microsoft365 subscription

Exclusive E-Store benefits include 50% off a Book Cover Keyboard when purchasing a Galaxy Tab S11 or S11 Ultra. Additionally, UAE customers can enjoy the following Samsung Members perks with their purchase:

With upgraded Samsung DeX and a redesigned S Pen, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra supports focused multitasking and seamless workflows, while also enabling creative expression in a sleek, portable form. Whether capturing ideas in a meeting, summarizing lecture notes or sketching out visual concepts, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra empowers users to handle more with less friction, wherever they are.

With One UI 8, the Galaxy Tab S11 Series brings multimodal AI to the forefront – understanding what users type, say and see, and responding in real time with helpful suggestions, these tools unlock a more fluid way to work, create and stay in flow across any task.

enables real-time screen sharing and visual input, so users can have a natural conversation with Gemini about what they're looking at. Whether it's on-screen content or an object that someone wants to show by pointing the camera at it – Gemini Live can handle contextual questions and requests by seeing what the user sees. For instance, a user in a class can easily screen share their notes, then ask Gemini to interpret a chart or explain the study material and summarize its insights.

By pressing and holding the side button, users can activate Gemini and carry out commands across apps with a single command. For instance, when there's no time to read a lengthy article, users can share the link with Gemini and say,“Summarize this article and save it to Samsung Notes,” making it easier to catch up later. It simplifies complex actions so users can stay in their flow.

The Galaxy Tab S11 Series is packed with additional tools for effortless productivity and creativity – including the full suite of Galaxy AI features, optimized for the large screen.

Users can turn rough sketches into clean visuals with, then drag and dropimages they've created into Samsung Notes as a starting point for further ideation – perfect for brainstorming, visual planning or creative exploration.helps rework tone and style, so users can easily refine a piece of writing to ensure it matches their intended meaning before dropping it into an email, document or other apps.

While multitasking, users can keep Galaxy AI close at hand as a moveable and compact overlay, presented in a floating view,allowing them to summarize the content on their screen without breaking focus.with Google is now even more helpful for getting context and diving deeper into anything users see on their device's screen. Users are able to translate text in real-time as they scroll and interact. From news articles to social media posts, users will see instant, on-screen translations of the underlying text in their preferred language.

The Galaxy Tab S11 Series comes with the newly redesignedthat's built for both focused work and creative expression. Its new cone-shaped pen tip supports increased tilt angles for better control, while a hexagonal design provides a more natural, ergonomic feel that's comfortable and stable in the hand.make it easy to adjust on the fly while drawing or editing with floating access, whilelets users capture sudden thoughts or to-dos directly over Samsung Notes – no more app switching required during document review.

In addition to Galaxy AI, the enhanced Samsung DeXon the Galaxy Tab S11 Series empowers users to maximize their productivity when multitasking across apps, taking notes during meetings or simply mapping out ideas. Whether you're a designer building out visual concepts or a frequent traveler planning a trip across apps and displays, the Galaxy Tab S11 Series features support every step, from researching and sketching to sharing polished results.

The latest Samsung DeX upgrades unlock next-level productivity, starting with Extended Mode, which transforms Galaxy Tab S11 and an external monitor into a seamless dual-screen setup. It runs Samsung DeX across both screens simultaneously for more intuitive multitasking and greater flexibility – now users can drag and drop apps between displays or reference a document on one screen while presenting on the other. Also new to Samsung DeX, users can now create up to four separate, customized workspaces for different needs. For example, one workspace can be dedicated for work, another to creative projects and a third to planning a trip.

With the upgraded Samsung DeX, users can set up a full working environment from virtually anywhere – whether it's connecting to a meeting room TV for a presentation or adding final touches to a work document at the airport lounge just before starting a vacation. Combined with Book Cover Keyboard Slim, the Galaxy Tab S11 Series easily transforms into a personalized, mobile workstation with instant access to AI assistants through the dedicated Galaxy AI Key.

The Galaxy Tab S11 Series delivers its most advanced performance yet, equipped with cutting-edge hardware and immersive visuals in a slim, highly portable design. Samsung brings its enhanced 3nm processor to Galaxy Tab for the first time in the S11 Series, offering faster processing, smoother multitasking and more responsive AI features. Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra boasts performance improvements of 33% in NPU, 24% in CPU and 27% in GPU. Additionally, a powerful batteryand efficient thermal management ensure reliable, long-lasting use for work, creativity and everything in between.

Performance matched by purposeful design reflects Samsung's hardware innovation – delivering ultra-thin and light, yet powerful devices ready for everyday versatility. Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra features a remarkably slim build at just 5.1 mm, with narrow 5.2 mm bezelsthat expand screen space without compromising portability. Across both models, Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays deliver up to 1600 nits of peak brightness, ensuring clear, vivid visuals indoors or out, so users can stay focused wherever they work.

The Galaxy Tab S11 Series makes it easy to get started with work or creative projects with extensive third-party apps. There is easy access to Goodnotes, Clip Studio Paint, LumaFusion and Notion – supporting everything from sketching and note-taking to flexible project planning. Galaxy users also enjoy exclusive benefits, with special offers that make it easier to explore these premium tools, work smarter and unlock their creative potential. Goodnotesoffers a 1-year free version, Clip Studio Paintcomes with a 6-month free trial with 20% off your first subscription and users can get 66% off LumaFusionalong with a one-month free Creator Pass. Notionalso comes with a one-month free trial of its Plus plan with Notion AI, providing added flexibility for writing, planning and organization.

In addition to these apps, users can explore a broader range of options that support different needs. Noteshelf 3offers customizable layouts for capturing and organizing ideas. ArcSiteempowers users with precision tools to turn creative sketches into CAD layouts. Sketchbook provides an intuitive space for illustration and concept art, and Picsartenables creators to bring their imagination to life through its own AI-driven design tools. Whether users are working on creative portfolios or need to boost productivity, these tools are designed to simplify everyday tasks and streamline workflows.

Launching as the first Galaxy tablet to feature One UI 8, the Galaxy Tab S11 Series delivers a more seamless, intelligent AI experience. One UI 8 will expand to other previous generations of Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy Tab S10 Series, starting in October.

The Galaxy Tab S11 Series will be available in two colors: Gray and Silver. For more information about the Galaxy Tab S11 Series, please visit: samsung/ae .

[1] Samsung Account login may be required to use certain AI features. Samsung does not make any promises, assurances or guarantees as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the output provided by AI features. Availability of Galaxy AI features may vary depending on the region/country, OS/One UI version, device model and phone carrier.

[2] Some functional widgets may require a network connection and/or Samsung Account login. Availability of functions supported within the apps may vary by country.

[3] Service availability may vary by country, language, device model. Actual UX/UI may differ. Require internet connection. Works on compatible apps and surfaces. Result may vary depending on visual matches. User may need to update Android to the latest version. Google is a trademark of Google LLC.

[4] Drawing Assist feature requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. A visible watermark is overlaid on the image output upon saving in order to indicate that the image is generated by AI. The accuracy and reliability of the generated output is not guaranteed.

[5] Availability may vary across compatible apps, surfaces and other factors.

[6] Writing Assist requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. Must meet length requirements to activate feature. Service availability may vary by language. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

[7] Supported only on Samsung Notes and Samsung Internet.

[8] Available on select devices and internet connection required. Works on compatible apps and surfaces. Result may vary depending on visual matches. Check responses for accuracy.

[9] Currently supported only on PENUP and Samsung Notes, UI may vary by apps.

[10] Samsung DeX wireless connection is supported with TVs that support Android tablet screen mirroring(Miracast) only. There may be a difference in performance depending on TV's specifications and WiFi environment. Recommended to use Samsung Smart TVs launched after '19. When switching between displays, some apps may restart to adjust to the new screen and certain data in the app may not be saved automatically. Behavior may vary depending on the app and how it handles screen or mode changes.

[11] The enhanced performance figures are based on a comparison of Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra to Tab S10 Ultra. Actual performance will depend on user environment, conditions and pre-installed software and applications.

[12] Typical value tested under third-party laboratory conditions. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Typical capacity is 11,600 mAh for Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. Based on Samsung internal lab test conditions with pre-release version of given model connected to earphone via Bluetooth under default settings over LTE.

[13] 5.5 mm on the Galaxy Tab S11.

[14] 7.8 mm on the Galaxy Tab S11.

[15] Galaxy Tab S11 Series has maximum brightness of 1600 nits and outdoor brightness of 1000 nits in High Brightness Mode.

[16] App availability and the terms of service may vary by country and region.

[17] Goodnotes app requires a separate download from Galaxy Store and comes with a 1-year free full version. Once the free full version period ends, an additional purchase is required for continuous use. App availability and the terms of service may vary by country and region.

[18] Clip Studio Paint membership required. Clip Studio Paint app comes pre-installed in select markets. The app can be downloaded from Galaxy Store and comes with a 6-month free trial for first-time users. Once the free trial period ends, paid subscription to a monthly or annual usage plan is required for continuous use. A 20% discount is available on the first subscription.

[19] LumaFusion app is preloaded as stub, requiring users to click the icon and complete the purchase from Galaxy Store. All Galaxy device users can get a 66% discount when purchasing from Galaxy Store and receive a 1-month free Creator Pass subscription. 66% discount promotion limited until Nov 30, 2026.

[20] Notion app requires a separate download from Galaxy Store and comes with a 1-month free trial of the Plus&Notion AI for one newly created Notion workspace. App availability and the terms of service may vary by country and region.

[21] Noteshelf 3 app requires a separate purchase for a Premium plan upgrade. A 30% discount on the upgrade is available only via Galaxy Store.

[22] ArcSite app requires a separate download from Galaxy Store and comes with a 1-month free trial for first-time users. Once the free trial period ends, paid subscription to a monthly or annual usage plan is required for continuous use. A 30% discount is available on the first monthly subscription. App availability and the terms of service may vary by country and region.

[23] Sketchbook and Picsart apps require a separate download from Google Play Store. Additional features may require a separate purchase.

[24] Availability and timing may vary by market, carrier or model.

[25] Color and model availability may vary depending on country, region or carrier.