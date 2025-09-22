Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
VIP Invitation To The Evolve Future Mobility Show 2025

VIP Invitation To The Evolve Future Mobility Show 2025


2025-09-22 07:30:17
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) 15-18 October 2025


Expo Centre Sharjah, UAE

Registration Now:

Sharjah, UAE – Under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Bin Sultan Al Qasimi , Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, the Evolve Future Mobility Show 2025 proudly extends a VIP Invitation to its exclusive opening ceremony.

Taking place at the iconic Expo Centre Sharjah from 15th to 18th October 2025 , the event promises to be a game-changing showcase of the world's most advanced, sustainable, and future-ready mobility solutions .

This year's edition will bring together a dynamic line-up of global automotive giants, technology disruptors, policy makers, and visionary entrepreneurs . From next-generation electric vehicles to autonomous driving technologies , from smart mobility ecosystems to green energy transport solutions -Evolve 2025 is where the future of transportation takes shape.

Opening Ceremony Details

Date: Wednesday, 15 October 2025
Time: 11:00 AM
Venue: Expo Centre Sharjah

Show Visiting Hours
  • Wednesday, 15 Oct 2025 – 10:00 am to 6:00 pm
  • Thursday, 16 Oct 2025 – 10:00 am to 6:00 pm
  • Friday, 17 Oct 2025 – 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm
  • Saturday, 18 Oct 2025 – 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Beyond the exhibition floor, Evolve 2025 will host exclusive product launches, test drives, thought-provoking panel discussions, and networking opportunities with industry leaders shaping the mobility landscape of tomorrow.

“This show is more than an event, it's a movement towards a cleaner, smarter, and more connected future of transportation . Visitors will not just witness the future, but experience it firsthand ,” said the organizers.

Guests are warmly invited to attend and be part of this landmark gathering that is set to redefine how we move, live, and connect with the world around us .

Seats for the opening ceremony are limited – RSVP is required.

RSVP: 06 5770000
Website:

Register Now:

MENAFN22092025005446012082ID1110093383

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search