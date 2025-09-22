VIP Invitation To The Evolve Future Mobility Show 2025

Under the esteemed patronage of, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, theproudly extends ato its exclusive opening ceremony.

Taking place at the iconicfrom, the event promises to be a

This year's edition will bring together a. From next-generationto, fromto-Evolve 2025 is where the future of transportation takes shape.

Wednesday, 15 October 202511:00 AMExpo Centre Sharjah



Wednesday, 15 Oct 2025 – 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Thursday, 16 Oct 2025 – 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Friday, 17 Oct 2025 – 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm Saturday, 18 Oct 2025 – 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Beyond the exhibition floor, Evolve 2025 will hostwith industry leaders shaping the mobility landscape of tomorrow.

“This show is more than an event, it's a. Visitors will not just witness the future, but,” said the organizers.

Guests are warmly invited to attend and be part of this landmark gathering that is set to

RSVP: 06 5770000Website:

Register Now: