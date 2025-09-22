VIP Invitation To The Evolve Future Mobility Show 2025
15-18 October 2025
Expo Centre Sharjah, UAE Registration Now: Sharjah, UAE – Under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Bin Sultan Al Qasimi , Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, the Evolve Future Mobility Show 2025 proudly extends a VIP Invitation to its exclusive opening ceremony. Taking place at the iconic Expo Centre Sharjah from 15th to 18th October 2025 , the event promises to be a game-changing showcase of the world's most advanced, sustainable, and future-ready mobility solutions . This year's edition will bring together a dynamic line-up of global automotive giants, technology disruptors, policy makers, and visionary entrepreneurs . From next-generation electric vehicles to autonomous driving technologies , from smart mobility ecosystems to green energy transport solutions -Evolve 2025 is where the future of transportation takes shape. Opening Ceremony Details Date: Wednesday, 15 October 2025
Time: 11:00 AM
Venue: Expo Centre Sharjah Show Visiting Hours
Website: Register Now:
-
Wednesday, 15 Oct 2025 – 10:00 am to 6:00 pm
Thursday, 16 Oct 2025 – 10:00 am to 6:00 pm
Friday, 17 Oct 2025 – 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Saturday, 18 Oct 2025 – 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm
