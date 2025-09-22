Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Attack in Nigeria Leaves Police Officers Dead

2025-09-22 05:07:45
(MENAFN) Three police officers were killed and seven others kidnapped on Sunday during a violent assault in Benue State, Nigeria, according to authorities.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the public relations officer for the Nigerian Police, stated that unknown armed attackers targeted law enforcement personnel in the Agu area.

Hundeyin confirmed that three officers were fatally wounded during the assault, while seven were taken hostage.

He also mentioned that security forces have been deployed to the area and that six suspects have already been apprehended in connection with the incident.

Nigeria has recently witnessed an increase in attacks across multiple regions by armed gangs, as well as terrorist organizations such as Boko Haram and the West African faction of ISIS (Daesh), referred to as the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Kidnappings for ransom remain common in the country, even though capital punishment is legally enforced for such offenses.

Armed groups and criminal gangs frequently target villages, schools, and travelers—particularly in the northern regions—demanding ransom payments.

