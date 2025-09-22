Slovenia Commends Palestinian State Recognition by Global Powers
(MENAFN) Slovenia has praised the recent recognition of Palestine by Australia, Canada, the UK, and Portugal, calling it a significant step toward achieving lasting peace in the Middle East.
Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon took to X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, to express Slovenia’s hope that the upcoming UN General Assembly (UNGA) meeting would serve as a pivotal moment in the pursuit of a two-state solution. Fajon emphasized that the meeting could lay the groundwork for "the first step towards lasting peace and coexistence between Palestine and Israel."
“Slovenia welcomes the recognition of Palestine by Australia, Canada, & the UK. We expect the upcoming UNGA conference on a #twostatesolution to bring results that will be the first step towards lasting peace and coexistence between Palestine and Israel,” Fajon wrote.
On Sunday, the UK, Canada, Australia, and Portugal formally recognized Palestine as a state, increasing the number of UN member states supporting this recognition to 153 out of 193.
Additionally, 11 more countries, including Malta, Luxembourg, France, Belgium, and Armenia, have announced intentions to recognize Palestine during the 80th session of the UN General Assembly this month in New York, where world leaders are set to meet for high-level discussions beginning Monday.
Slovenia itself joined the ranks of European countries recognizing Palestine on May 30, 2024, following a confirmation from Prime Minister Robert Golob, making it the fourth European nation to do so after Spain, Ireland, and Norway.
