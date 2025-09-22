Nigeria Ambush Leaves Three Police Officers Dead, Seven Abducted
(MENAFN) An armed assault in Nigeria’s Benue State on Sunday left three police officers dead and seven others kidnapped, authorities confirmed.
According to Benjamin Hundeyin, spokesperson for the Nigerian Police, the attack occurred in the Agu area, where unidentified gunmen ambushed police personnel. Security forces have since been deployed to the region, and six individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.
The assault highlights a worsening security climate in Nigeria, which continues to grapple with escalating violence from criminal gangs and extremist groups such as Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).
Despite harsh legal penalties, including the death sentence for kidnapping, abductions remain rampant. Armed groups frequently target rural communities, schools, and travelers—especially in northern Nigeria—demanding ransoms in exchange for hostages.
