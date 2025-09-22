Logic Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Size To Reach USD 516.95 Billion By 2032, Grow At A CAGR Of 4.89% Report By SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2024
|USD 354.38 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 516.95 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 4.89% From 2025 to 2032
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segmentation
| . By Product Type (Microcontrollers, Digital Signal Processors, Application-Specific Integrated Circuits and Programmable Logic Devices)
. By Application (Combinational Logic, Sequential Logic and Programmable Logic)
. By Technology (CMOS, BiCMOS, Bipolar, GaAs Technology)
. By End-User (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Telecommunications and Industrial)
Purchase Single User PDF of Logic Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Report (20% Discount) @
Key Industry Segmentation
By Application
In 2024, the Combinational logic led the market with approximately 46.20% of the total revenue. The segment dominates as it is the heart of digital systems performing arithmetic, making decisions, and essential processing. Programmable logic will achieve the greatest CAGR, at 5.24% during the forecast period of 2024-2032 due to the demand in adaptive AI accelerators, data centers, and edge computing.
By Product Type
In 2024, Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) held the largest revenue share in the logic IC market at 42.10%. This dominance comes from performance optimization, reducing power usage, and cost efficiency for high-volume products such as smartphones and automotive systems. Programmable Logic Devices (PLDs) will be the fastest-growing segment with the highest CAGR of about 5.07% during 2024-2032 as they are ideal for AI, IoT, and 5G applications due to their ability to be reconfigured and adapted to different tasks, keeping up with the computing power of the years that lie ahead of them.
By Technology
CMOS technology dominated the logic IC market share in 2024, accounting for approximately 62.30% of total revenue due to a scalable, cost-optimized solution with optimum power efficiency is how it leads. The GaAs technology is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.07% during 2024-2032 as it is ideal for RF, 5G and satellite applications requiring high-frequency performance and low noise.
By End-User
In 2024, Consumer Electronics held the largest share in the Logic IC Market, accounting for approximately 40.10% of total revenue. This growth is fueled by an increasing demand for smartphones, wearables, and home automation. In consumer products, logic ICs are an important factor for compact design and power efficiency. Automotive is expected to witness fastest CAGR of 6.25% throughout the forecast period of 2024-2032 due to the increasing adoption of EVs and their integration with autonomous driving technology and ADAS, which push demand for logic ICs.
Asia Pacific Held the Largest Share of 55.20% in 2024; North America is Expected to Grow Significantly in the Market over 2025-2032
With a revenue share of roughly 55.20% in 2024, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the logic IC market, which is expected to rise at the quickest CAGR of roughly 5.44% from 2024 to 2032. With a leading position in both chip design and foundry services, Samsung Electronics supports this dominance and fosters innovation in 5G, smartphones, and automotive electronics, reinforcing Asia Pacific's global leadership in logic IC production and in industries spanning several important technology markets.
Do y ou h ave a ny s pecific q ueries o r n eed a ny c ustomiz ed r esearch on Logic IC Market ? Submit your inquiry here @
Recent News:
- In June 2024, Intel unveiled the Gaudi 3 AI accelerator and Xeon 6 processors aimed at data centers, enhancing performance and power efficiency. In April 2025, TSMC introduced the A14 logic process (targeted for 2028), offering up to 15% improved speed or 30% lower power, with enhanced logic density.
Exclusive Sections of the Logic Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Report (The USPs):
- PRODUCTION & FABRICATION METRICS – helps you assess production volumes, wafer starts, fab utilization rates, and regional manufacturing capacities driving the supply-demand balance.
- DESIGN COMPLEXITY & NODE MIGRATION TRENDS – helps you understand transistor density growth, logic gate scaling, and their impact on performance, power efficiency, and miniaturization. GLOBAL TRADE & IMPORT–EXPORT ANALYSIS – helps you identify leading importing and exporting countries, trade imbalances, and cross-border dependencies affecting Logic IC supply chains. PRICING & COST DRIVERS – helps you track ASP variations by product type, price benchmarking across key players, and major cost factors influencing market competitiveness. SUPPLY CHAIN & YIELD EFFICIENCY – helps you evaluate raw material cost structures, yield rates, time-to-market performance, and supply chain risks in semiconductor manufacturing. R&D & INNOVATION LANDSCAPE – helps you analyze spending patterns, patent trends, and emerging focus areas such as AI, automotive electronics, and 5G integration.
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.CONTACT: Contact Us: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment