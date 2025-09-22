Logic Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Size To Reach USD 516.95 Billion By 2032, Grow At A CAGR Of 4.89% Report By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. Logic IC Market was valued at USD 277.13 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 402.70 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.84% during the forecast period 2025–2032. Austin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logic Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Logic Integrated Circuit (IC) Market size was valued at USD 354.38 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 516.95 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 4.89% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.” Expanding Demand for Consumer Electronics and Smart Devices Augment Market Growth One of the main factors propelling the growth of the logic integrated circuit (IC) market is the rising demand for wearables, smartphones, tablets, and smart home appliances. Manufacturers are using more potent yet low-power logic integrated circuits (ICs) to increase processing speed and energy efficiency as consumers demand that their devices be smaller, faster, and more energy-efficient. Furthermore, as the number of IoT devices and networks increases, so does the need for high-performance CPUs, which accelerates adoption. Last but not least, businesses like Qualcomm and MediaTek are increasing the number of consumer-focused SoCs with logic IC cores, which enables us to create products that adapt to the shifting needs of users. Get a Sample Report of Logic Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Forecast @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Intel Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

NVIDIA Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Broadcom Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

STMicroelectronics N.V.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Infineon Technologies AG

MediaTek Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Microchip Technology Inc.

Marvell Technology Inc.

ON Semiconductor (onsemi)

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)

Arm Holdings plc Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Logic Integrated Circuit Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 354.38 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 516.95 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.89% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Product Type (Microcontrollers, Digital Signal Processors, Application-Specific Integrated Circuits and Programmable Logic Devices)

. By Application (Combinational Logic, Sequential Logic and Programmable Logic)

. By Technology (CMOS, BiCMOS, Bipolar, GaAs Technology)

. By End-User (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Telecommunications and Industrial)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Application

In 2024, the Combinational logic led the market with approximately 46.20% of the total revenue. The segment dominates as it is the heart of digital systems performing arithmetic, making decisions, and essential processing. Programmable logic will achieve the greatest CAGR, at 5.24% during the forecast period of 2024-2032 due to the demand in adaptive AI accelerators, data centers, and edge computing.

By Product Type

In 2024, Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) held the largest revenue share in the logic IC market at 42.10%. This dominance comes from performance optimization, reducing power usage, and cost efficiency for high-volume products such as smartphones and automotive systems. Programmable Logic Devices (PLDs) will be the fastest-growing segment with the highest CAGR of about 5.07% during 2024-2032 as they are ideal for AI, IoT, and 5G applications due to their ability to be reconfigured and adapted to different tasks, keeping up with the computing power of the years that lie ahead of them.

By Technology

CMOS technology dominated the logic IC market share in 2024, accounting for approximately 62.30% of total revenue due to a scalable, cost-optimized solution with optimum power efficiency is how it leads. The GaAs technology is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.07% during 2024-2032 as it is ideal for RF, 5G and satellite applications requiring high-frequency performance and low noise.

By End-User

In 2024, Consumer Electronics held the largest share in the Logic IC Market, accounting for approximately 40.10% of total revenue. This growth is fueled by an increasing demand for smartphones, wearables, and home automation. In consumer products, logic ICs are an important factor for compact design and power efficiency. Automotive is expected to witness fastest CAGR of 6.25% throughout the forecast period of 2024-2032 due to the increasing adoption of EVs and their integration with autonomous driving technology and ADAS, which push demand for logic ICs.

Asia Pacific Held the Largest Share of 55.20% in 2024; North America is Expected to Grow Significantly in the Market over 2025-2032

With a revenue share of roughly 55.20% in 2024, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the logic IC market, which is expected to rise at the quickest CAGR of roughly 5.44% from 2024 to 2032. With a leading position in both chip design and foundry services, Samsung Electronics supports this dominance and fosters innovation in 5G, smartphones, and automotive electronics, reinforcing Asia Pacific's global leadership in logic IC production and in industries spanning several important technology markets.

Recent News:



In June 2024, Intel unveiled the Gaudi 3 AI accelerator and Xeon 6 processors aimed at data centers, enhancing performance and power efficiency. In April 2025, TSMC introduced the A14 logic process (targeted for 2028), offering up to 15% improved speed or 30% lower power, with enhanced logic density.

