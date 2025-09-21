Kuwait's Amir Rep. Meets UN Chief, Expresses Support To UN Vital Role
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Amir Representative His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, underlined on Sunday Kuwait's support to UN vital and critical role.
His Highness the Crown Prince made his remarks during a meeting with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the 80th session of United Nations General Assembly.
At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness the Crown Prince conveyed greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, affirming Kuwait's support for the important and pivotal role played by the United Nations, and all its various agencies, and programs.
His Highness Sheikh Sabah also expressed his appreciation for the Secretary-General's efforts in developing the organization's work.
During the meeting, the main themes of the UN session were discussed, which coincides with the 80th anniversary of the organization's founding, with the participation of leaders and heads of state and government.
His Highness the Crown Prince congratulated the Secretary-General on the UN 80th anniversary, emphasizing that it represents a pivotal moment for renewing the international community's commitment to the process of reforming the United Nations and developing its working mechanisms, enhancing its role in confronting multiple challenges and contributing to consolidating international peace and security and achieving sustainable development for all peoples of the world.
The meeting also addressed the session's agenda and its high-level meetings, most notably the meeting on Palestine and the two-state solution, which will be co-chaired by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of France.
The meeting emphasized the importance of this meeting witnessing advanced steps toward the recognition of the State of Palestine as a full member of the United Nations by a number of major and influential countries.
For his part, the UN chief praised the historic and effective role of the State of Kuwait in supporting the organization's activities and initiatives aimed at achieving international peace and security and promoting sustainable development efforts.
The meeting was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya; Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs at the Amiri Diwan, Mazen Issa Al-Issa, the Permanent Representative of the State of Kuwait to the United Nations, Ambassador Tariq Mohammad Al-Bannai; and members of the official delegation. (end)
