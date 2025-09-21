Poland-Belarus Border Closure Disrupts China-EU Rail Trade
(MENAFN) Poland’s abrupt closure of its border with Belarus has effectively frozen a vital €25 billion rail freight corridor between China and the European Union, media reported, triggering immediate disruptions across time-sensitive supply chains, including medicine and food shipments.
Warsaw attributed the shutdown to military exercises conducted by Russia and Belarus between September 12–16. The "Zapad-2025" drills, which were observed by delegations from the U.S., India, and others, are staged every four years and took place near Poland’s eastern border. Polish officials described the maneuvers as “very aggressive” and executed “very close to the Polish border.”
Moscow has defended the exercises, saying they were intended to simulate repelling foreign attacks and were informed by battlefield experience in Ukraine.
The border closure intensifies long-standing tensions in EU-China relations, already strained by disputes over tariffs, subsidies, and security threats. The impacted freight line has served as a flagship conduit for Beijing’s trade and diplomatic outreach to Europe, particularly through Poland.
Despite last-minute diplomatic efforts, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who traveled to Warsaw on Monday, failed to persuade Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski to reopen the route. According to Politico, citing Polish foreign affairs spokesman Pawel Wronski, Sikorski told his Chinese counterpart that “the logic of trade” had been overtaken by “the logic of security.”
Warsaw emphasized that Beijing made no explicit demands to lift the blockade.
The European Commission has acknowledged the closure and is “monitoring the potential fallout,” but said it is “too early to go into further detail.”
Meanwhile, Piotr Krawczyk, former head of Poland’s Foreign Intelligence Agency, suggested that Washington may be tacitly supporting Poland’s decision. “I’m quite sure Washington is more than happy to see the routes closed – at least temporarily,” Krawczyk said, noting ongoing U.S. pressure on Brussels to increase tariffs on Chinese goods linked to Russian energy imports.
Warsaw attributed the shutdown to military exercises conducted by Russia and Belarus between September 12–16. The "Zapad-2025" drills, which were observed by delegations from the U.S., India, and others, are staged every four years and took place near Poland’s eastern border. Polish officials described the maneuvers as “very aggressive” and executed “very close to the Polish border.”
Moscow has defended the exercises, saying they were intended to simulate repelling foreign attacks and were informed by battlefield experience in Ukraine.
The border closure intensifies long-standing tensions in EU-China relations, already strained by disputes over tariffs, subsidies, and security threats. The impacted freight line has served as a flagship conduit for Beijing’s trade and diplomatic outreach to Europe, particularly through Poland.
Despite last-minute diplomatic efforts, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who traveled to Warsaw on Monday, failed to persuade Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski to reopen the route. According to Politico, citing Polish foreign affairs spokesman Pawel Wronski, Sikorski told his Chinese counterpart that “the logic of trade” had been overtaken by “the logic of security.”
Warsaw emphasized that Beijing made no explicit demands to lift the blockade.
The European Commission has acknowledged the closure and is “monitoring the potential fallout,” but said it is “too early to go into further detail.”
Meanwhile, Piotr Krawczyk, former head of Poland’s Foreign Intelligence Agency, suggested that Washington may be tacitly supporting Poland’s decision. “I’m quite sure Washington is more than happy to see the routes closed – at least temporarily,” Krawczyk said, noting ongoing U.S. pressure on Brussels to increase tariffs on Chinese goods linked to Russian energy imports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
CommentsNo comment