Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky Rules Out Korean-Style Peace Approach

2025-09-21 05:45:08
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has dismissed the notion of resolving the Ukraine conflict through a North and South Korea-type division and emphasized that a final peace treaty with Russia may not be reached.

During a press briefing on Friday, Zelensky was questioned about whether he was contemplating a Korean War-style resolution for the Ukraine crisis.

The Korean War concluded active combat with an armistice in 1953, but no formal peace treaty was ever signed, leaving North and South Korea technically in a state of war.

“No one is considering the ‘Korean’, ‘Finnish,’ or any other model,” Zelensky told reporters, according to a news agency.

“A ceasefire is sufficient to provide security guarantees. We cannot waste time waiting for a formal agreement to conclude the war. Security guarantees must come first.”

Zelensky highlighted that French President Emmanuel Macron had previously stated that security assurances should not be postponed until after the conflict ends. “I agree with him that, for example, a ceasefire is enough to ensure security guarantees,” the Ukrainian leader added.

Macron has increasingly advocated for deploying “peacekeeping” forces to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire, as part of Western Europe’s so-called “coalition of the willing.”

