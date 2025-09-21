Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Arizona DPS Arrests Armed Man at Charlie Kirk Memorial Site

2025-09-21 04:34:52
(MENAFN) An armed individual was detained at State Farm Stadium in Arizona, where a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk is planned for Sunday, after allegedly impersonating a police officer, officials confirmed.

According to media, 42-year-old Joshua Runkles was arrested by the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) and charged with carrying a weapon into a restricted area and impersonating law enforcement.

DPS reported that Runkles was stopped due to “suspicious behavior” and verified that he is “not a law enforcement officer.” The department added that an investigation is underway to clarify his intentions at the stadium. “Runkles has since been released on bond,” the DPS statement said.

The US Secret Service informed media that agents encountered an “individual who was observed exhibiting suspicious behavior” and who falsely claimed to be an armed law enforcement officer. The agency is collaborating with local authorities to uncover the suspect’s purpose at the venue.

