Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
F2 Drivers Penalized For Crashes Ahead Of Baku Feature Race


2025-09-21 03:07:13
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Following the sprint race at the Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, two drivers have been handed penalties, Azernews reports.

According to the official Formula 2 website, Laurens van Hoepen of the Trident team was deemed responsible for a collision at Turn 2. As a result, he will serve a 10-second time penalty in today's feature race and will rejoin the competition starting from 17th place.

Meanwhile, Kush Maini of Dams Lukas Oil was found at fault for a collision with Amauri Cordell of Rodin Motorsport. Maini received a five-second penalty, which drops him three positions, meaning he will start the feature race from 19th place.

The Formula 2 feature race is scheduled to begin today at 11:00 local time.

MENAFN21092025000195011045ID1110089363

