China: Israeli Occupation Operations In Gaza Jeopardize Two-State Solution
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has reaffirmed that the Israeli occupation persistence in attacking Gaza Strip, bombing Hamas negotiators in Doha and annexing the West Bank land jeopardizes the two-state solution and causes negative impacts on the Middle East stability.
This was announced during a meeting held between Wang and his Moroccan peer Nasser Bourita in Beijing where they shared views on the ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israeli occupation, China Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday carried by China News Agency (Xinhua).
The Israeli occupation acts dangerously violated the principles of international law, and this does not contributes to building security to Tel Aviv, the agency quoted the minister as saying.
China is concerned, and feels sorrow, over the continued conflict in Gaza that has created an unprecedented humanitarian disaster, which exceeded the minimum of humanity conscience.
He stressed the need of halting comprehensively the ceasefire in Gaza, urging countries, which have impacts on Israel, to bear their responsibilities to end the war.
Gaza and the West Bank are an integrated part of the Palestinian territories, he noted, underling the necessity of respecting Palestinians' will before any preparations for the rule and rebuilding.
The Chinese minister underlined the significance of the two-state solution and mobilizing further support to get a more unified stance to help Palestine get a UN official membership.
He also stressed the need of rejecting any unilateral measures that affect the two-state solution.
He added that military force does not make peace and violence does not ensure safety.
He announced China's unwavering support to the fair issue of Palestinian people to help them regain their legitimate rights and find an inclusive and fair solution to the cause based on the relevant UN resolutions and the two-state solution as soon as possible. (end)
