4 WWE Superstars Who Suffered Major Setbacks Under Triple H's Booking At Crown Jewel 2025

Crown Jewel 2025 delivered shocking results, but several top WWE names walked away buried by Triple H's booking.

Cody Rhodes entered Crown Jewel as the inaugural Crown Jewel Champion, aiming to cement his reign as WWE's QB1. However, his showdown with Seth Rollins ended in disaster. Despite Rhodes' bold words during the buildup, Rollins stole the spotlight with a career‐defining performance.

From surviving a top‐rope Cross Rhodes to delivering a coast‐to‐coast, Rollins proved why he belongs at the very top. The Visionary pinned Rhodes clean, becoming the new Crown Jewel Champion. The fact that Rollins didn't need help from Bron Breakker or Bronson Reed made the victory even more decisive. For Rhodes, the loss was a crushing blow to his credibility as the company's leading star.

The Kabuki Warriors faced IYO SKY and hometown favorite Rhea Ripley in a match that fans already predicted would favor Ripley. Unfortunately, the bout turned into a nightmare for Asuka and Kairi Sane.

From small botches to the inevitable defeat, the duo failed to impress. Their loss not only halted their momentum but also left them looking weak on a global stage. For two performers of their caliber, Crown Jewel was a night to forget.

Roman Reigns walked into the Australian Street Fight with the crowd firmly behind him, even cheering against their own countryman, Bronson Reed. The match quickly descended into chaos with appearances from Bron Breakker and The Usos.

The turning point came when Jey Uso accidentally speared Reigns through a table, leaving him vulnerable. Reed capitalized with the Tsunami, pinning The Original Tribal Chief. For a star who has rarely been pinned in recent years, this defeat was a major setback and left Reigns looking vulnerable for the first time in a long while.

Tiffany Stratton, the WWE Women's Champion, squared off against RAW Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer with the Women's Crown Jewel Championship on the line. The match had fans worldwide anticipating a clash of champions, but the outcome was one‐sided.

Vaquer continued her dominant run with another victory, leaving Stratton buried in the process. For Stratton, the loss was damaging, as she now needs a major feud to regain her spotlight. Crown Jewel was meant to elevate her, but instead, it highlighted Vaquer's dominance at her expense.