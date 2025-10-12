IND Vs AUS, Women's World Cup 2025: Smriti Mandhana Tumbles Multiple Records In Australia Clash

Smriti Mandhana returned to form with a brilliant 80 against Australia in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025, setting multiple records and forming a record-opening stand with Pratika Rawal, giving India a strong platform in the crucial clash.

Team India vice-captain and opener Smriti Mandhana made a brilliant comeback after a string of poor performances in the ongoing Women's ODI World Cup 2025. The southpaw played a brilliant knock of 80 off 66 balls against Australia, laying a strong platform for the Women in their aim to make a comeback after a defeat to South Africa.

Mandhana's 155-run opening partnership with Pratika Rawal provided a solid platform for Team India as the hosts posted a total of 330 in 48.5 overs. Smriti Mandhana stole the show with her blistering comeback performance in the crucial clash against the defending champions.

In her 80-run innings, Mandhana has shattered multiple records in the Women's ODIs, further cementing her status as one of the all-time greats.

During her 80-run knock against Australia, Smriti Mandhana scripted a historic feat of becoming the first woman player to score 1000 ODI runs in a single calendar year. In her last outing against South Africa, Mandhana overtook former Australia batting legend and captain, Belinda Clarke's record for the most ODI runs in a calendar year, scoring 970 runs in 1997.

The southpaw was just 18 runs short of completing 1000 ODI runs this year, and she achieved it against Australia. In Women's ODIs this year, Smriti Mandhana has aggregated 1062 runs, including four centuries and as many fifties, at an average of 59.00 in 18 matches, further cementing her status as one of the most consistent and prolific women batters in world cricket.

Smriti Mandhana has completed 5000 runs in Women's ODIs, becoming the fifth batter after Mithali Raj, Charlotte Edwards, Suzie Bates, and Sarah Taylor to achieve this milestone. Mandhana became the fastest and youngest to complete the 5000-run mark in the history of Women's ODI cricket.

The 29-year-old achieved the milestone of 5000 ODI runs in just 112 matches, surpassing West Indies batter Stafanie Taylor's previous record of 129 matches to reach the landmark. Her historic achievement underlines her status as one of the all-time greats in Women's ODI cricket. In her ODI career, Smriti Mandhana has amassed 5022 runs, including 13 centuries and 33 fifties, at an average of 47.37 in 112 matches.

Smriti Mandhana has continued to maintain her consistent run of form in the last five ODI matches against Australia. Her 80-run knock was the fifth consecutive 50+ score against Australia in the Women's ODIs. Thus, she became the first batter to register five successive fifty-plus scores against Australia Women in ODIs.

The streak began when Mandhana slammed a 105-run knock in December 2024 and then followed up with scores of 58, 117, 125, and 80, showcasing her remarkable dominance and consistency against one of the strongest teams in women's cricket. Smriti Mandhana has a great record against Australia in Women's ODIs, amassing 996 runs, including 4 centuries and 6 fifties, at an average of 49.80 in 20 matches.

Smriti Mandhana was involved in the most 100+ opening partnerships with Pratika Rawal for India in the history of Women's ODIs. The southpaw's 155-run partnership with Pratika (75 off 96 balls) is the sixth instance of crossing the 100-run mark for the first wicket for India Women in ODI cricket.

Mandhana and Pratika overtook Jaya Sharma and Anju Jain, and Jaya and Karuna Jain's joint record of five 100+ opening stands, setting a new benchmark for India in Women's ODI cricket, highlighting their chemistry at the top order.