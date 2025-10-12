403
EY And Microsoft Launch The AI Skills Passport In India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 12 October 2025: In a significant effort to bridge the AI skills gap in India, EY and Microsoft have launched the AI Skills Passport - a free, online program that provides equitable access to high-quality AI education for youth aged 16 and older. Designed to create social impact, the initiative aims to equip early-career professionals and students with essential, job-ready AI skills. The India launch follows the global roll-out earlier this year, which has seen over 40,000 enrolled participants and over 13,000 completions.
According to NASSCOM, only 31% of professionals in India feel well-prepared to use AI tools. Through the AI Skills Passport, EY and Microsoft are committed to help individuals upskill and be future-ready for an increasingly digital landscape.
Monesh Dange, Partner and Leader, Alliances and Ecosystems, EY India, said, "In an era where AI is revolutionizing work and redefining career paths, the launch of the AI Skills Passport is a panacea for Indias growing demand for skilled AI talent as many professionals remain unprepared to harness AIs full potential. Together with Microsoft, were committed to ensuring this program is not only free but also impactful at scale by ensuring access for everyone to build AI skills."
Course overview and structure
The EY-Microsoft AI Skills Passport is a fully online, free learning program with approximately 10 hours of content, available in both English and Hindi to ensure broad accessibility. The program features modular video content, practical exercises, and asynchronous assessments, allowing learners to engage at their own pace.
Key topics covered include the fundamentals of AI, Responsible AI practices, and AI applications across various industries such as healthcare, finance, and technology, illustrated through real-world case studies. Learners will also participate in hands-on exercises and case studies to apply their knowledge and enhance their skills. Additionally, the program emphasizes career readiness, providing insights into rsum building, interview preparation, and networking strategies for aspiring professionals in the AI field.
Upon successful completion, participants will receive a verifiable digital badge, enhancing their job profiles and career prospects in an AI-driven economy. As part of EY Ripples, the firms global corporate responsibility program, supporting the next-generation workforce is a key focus area. Through this initiative, EY will engage not-for-profit organisations to expand the reach of the AI Skills Passport to youth from economically weaker sections, and deliver training, mentorship, and career guidance to help them develop future-ready capabilities.
Bhaskar Basu, Enterprise Partnerships Leader, Microsoft India & South Asia, said, "AI is transforming India's digital economy, with youth at its core. The AI Skills Passport, launched in partnership with EY, reflects our vision of AI for all and our commitment to fostering future-ready talent. It brings high-quality AI learning in English and Hindi to expand access and accelerate progress towards Microsoft's goal of equipping 10 million Indians with essential AI skills by 2030, which will bridge the skills gap and create job-linked opportunities for students and early-career professionals."
EYMicrosoft: scaling transformation while bridging the digital divide
The EYMicrosoft alliance combines global specialization in consulting, cloud technology and AI to deliver scalable transformation programs and solutions worldwide. Together, we are also committed to driving social innovation and bridging the digital divide. The collaboration has been consistently recognized with accolades, including being named Microsoft Global Advisory Services Partner of the Year for five consecutive years, as well as India Partner of the Year for Digital Transformation and Success in BizApps.
About EY
EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society, and the planet while building trust in capital markets. Enabled by data, AI, and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow. EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy, and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multidisciplinary network, and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.
All in to shape the future with confidence.
EY refers to the global organization and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws.
