IND Vs AUS, Women's World Cup 2025: Alyssa Healy's Century Hands Australia 3-Wicket Win Over India

Australia skipper Alyssa Healy stole the show with her match-winning century knock as the defending champions extended their unbeaten run in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 with a victory over Team India at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, October 12. Australia defeated India by three wickets to register their third victory of the tournament.

With a 331-run target, Australia chased it down with an over to spare. Alyssa Healy played a brilliant innings of 142 off 107 balls to lay a strong foundation for the defending champions in their run chase. Ellyse Perry (47*), Ashleigh Garden (45), and Phoebe Litchfield (40) contributed significantly to Australia's run chase.

For India, Shree Charani led the bowling attack with a spell of 3/41 at an economy rate of 4.10 in 10 overs. Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur picked two wickets each. However, India's bowlers struggled to break the key partnership, allowing Australia to steadily chase down the target and secure a three-wicket win over the Women in Blue.

Alyssa Healy's Show in Vizag

The day was supposed to belong to Smriti Mandhana for her record-breaking innings of 80 off 66 balls, but the Australian skipper stole the spotlight with her brilliant 142-run knock in Vizag. Alyssa Healy shouldered the responsibility of anchoring the defending champions' run chase. Healy, alongside her opening partner Phoebe Litchfield, provided a solid start to their Australia innings, with their 85-run partnership setting the tone for a controlled chase.

After Litchfield's dismissal, Healy was joined by Ellyse Perry to carry on Australia's run chase. The pair was forming a solid partnership before Perry had to retire hurt due to a hamstring issue while batting on 32 off 40 balls. Thereafter, Alyssa Healy anchored the innings as Australia needed 177 off 156 balls to win. She was joined by Ashleigh Gardner at the crease when the side was 170/3.

In the partnership with Gardner, Healy showcased her trademark composure and aggression, while rotating the strike smartly as she completed her century in just 84 balls. In the next 23 balls, Alyssa Healy smashed 42 runs before she was dismissed by Shree Charani at 265/4, ending her 95-run stand for the fourth wicket with Ashleigh Gardner.

After Healy's dismissal, there were minor hiccups in the middle order as Australia were reduced from 265/4 to 303/7, with the dismissals of Tahila McGrath (18), Ash Gardner (45), and Sophie Monileux (14). However, Ellyse Perry, who returned to batting after Gardner's dismissal at 299/6, and Kim Grath held their nerve in the tense final overs. The duo added a crucial unbeaten 28-run partnership for the seventh wicket to hold their nerve in the tense final overs.

Australia recorded the most successful chase in the history of Women's ODIs, surpassing Sri Lanka's record chase of 302 against South Africa in Potchefstroom last year.

Two Losses on the Trot for Team India

After having a great start to their maiden Women's World Cup title quest with two successive wins against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, Team India's campaign has taken a setback with two consecutive defeats, first against South Africa and now against Australia. India's bowling against the defending champions was not up to their best as they failed to put pressure on Australian batters early in their innings.

Kranti Gaud (0/73), Amanjot Kaur (2/68), Sneh Rana (0/85), and Deepti Sharma (2/52) conceded over 50 runs in their respective spells, which highlighted India's lack of control in the middle overs. The fielding placements were not up to the mark either, with a few missed opportunities and misfields adding to the pressure.

Smriti Mandhana (80) and Pratika Rawal (75)'s solid 155-run partnership and the vital contributions from Harleen Deol (38), Jemimah Rodrigues (33), and Richa Ghosh (32) powered India to a formidable total of 330, but the bowlers could not complement the efforts of the batters.

Team India will next lock horns with an unbeaten England at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, October 19.