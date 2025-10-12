Anil Kumble Praises Kuldeep Yadav After Match-Turning Five-Wicket Haul Vs West Indies

New Delhi [India]: Former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble hailed spinner Kuldeep Yadav for his first-innings five-wicket haul, saying that despite getting limited game time, he is able to maintain his rhythm, confidence well and showcase his match-winning abilities. Kuldeep's five-wicket haul was instrumental in reducing WI from 156/4 to 248 all out in the visitors' first innings, giving India a gigantic lead during the second Test at Delhi on Sunday. After a chart-topping 17-wicket Asia Cup title-winning campaign, Kuldeep's appearances in these two Tests are his first since the home series against New Zealand last year, which India lost by 0-3, marking one of their darkest chapters in cricket. Kuldeep was in the squad for the England tour, but had to watch all five Tests from the sidelines. Kuldeep has featured in just 15 Tests for India since his debut in 2017, taking 65 wickets at an average of 21.90 and a strike rate of 37, with best figures of 5/40 and a total of five-wicket hauls in 28 innings. The batting prowess of Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar caused him to miss plenty of matches, both in home and away conditions alike. Jiostar expert Anil said on 'Cricket Live', "Absolutely brilliant! I have always been a great admirer of Kuldeep Yadav, and despite limited opportunities, he consistently showcases his match-winning abilities. It is not easy to maintain rhythm and confidence without regular play, but Kuldeep seized this chance perfectly in the first innings.""He played a pivotal role in dismantling the West Indies batting line-up, demonstrating control and composure. I expect him to be central again when India returns to bowl tomorrow and aims to claim the remaining wickets. Kuldeep's outstanding performances have been evident across formats whenever given the opportunity, whether with the red or white ball," he added. The spinner has been India's second-highest wicket-taker, next to Mohammed Siraj (36), with 35 wickets in 16 international games this year at an average of 18.71, with best figures of 5/82, two four-wicket hauls and a fifer.

Kumble Hails West Indian Batters

Kumble was also appreciative of the 138-run stand for the third wicket between John Campbell and Shai Hope after their team was forced to follow on, leaving them trailing by 97 runs and giving themselves a good chance of having India bat once again. The former Indian spin great said that the partnership showed the "true flair of West Indies cricket". "The partnership combined caution with aggression and showcased the true flair of West Indies cricket. The conditions suited their style more, with slower pitches allowing sufficient time to adjust shots against the spinners. The application was strong, fuelled by the belief instilled from the lower order's performance in the first innings by (Anderson) Phillip and (Khary) Pierre," he said. "The message from the lower order to play straight and apply themselves evidently resonated. Campbell, despite being dismissed in an unusual manner in the first innings, played positively against the spinners and put pressure back on the bowling side. Shai Hope exhibited the quality and talent he possesses, complementing Campbell's effort brilliantly with disciplined batting," he added. At the end of the day's play, the West Indies were 173/2, with Campbell (87*) and Hope (66*) unbeaten. WI started the third day at 140/4 in their first innings, with Hope 31*, TA Imlach 14* being unbeaten. Kuldeep cleaned up Hope for 36 in 57 balls, with five fours, ending the fifth wicket stand at 49 runs, with a score of 156 on the board. Khary Pierre (23 in 46 balls, with four boundaries) and Anderson Phillip (24* in 93 balls, with two fours) tried to slug it out for the Windies, but Kuldeep Yadav (5/82) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/46) were simply too much for them as they were skittled out for 248 runs in 81.5 overs. Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj also got a wicket on day one, India had won the toss and opted to bat first. A 58-run stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul (38 in 54 balls, with five fours and a six) kick-started things for India before a sharply turned delivery by Warrican removed Rahul. Jaiswal had a 193-run stand with Sai Sudharsan (87 in 165 balls, with 12 fours) and a 74-run stand with skipper Shubman Gill (129* in 196 balls, with 16 fours and two sixes). Jaiswal himself was run out for a marathon 258-ball 175, consisting of 22 fours. Gill went on to score his fifth ton of the year, stitching stands with Nitish Reddy (43 in 54 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel (44* in 79 balls, with five fours) as India declared their first innings at 518/5. Warrican (3/98) was the top bowler for WI scores from Tagenarine Chanderpaul (34 in 67 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Alick Athaneze (41 in 84 balls, with five fours and a six), Windies lost their four wickets, ending the day two at 140/4. Brief Scores: India: 518/5 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 175, Shubman Gill 129*, Jomel Warrican 3/98) vs WI: 248 and 173/2 (John Campbell 87*, Shai Hope 66*, Mohammed Siraj 1/10).

