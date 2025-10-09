FM Participates In Ministerial Meeting On Implementing U.S. President's Gaza Peace Proposal

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Paris, Oct. 10 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi, on Thursday, took part in a ministerial meeting on implementing U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to end the war in Gaza.The meeting was hosted, in Paris, by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot and opened by French President Emmanuel Macron.The discussions focused on the importance of adhering to the Gaza ceasefire agreement and on mechanisms to implement its first phase, aiming to bring about a complete cessation of hostilities, facilitate the exchange of detainees, ensure the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, and enable the immediate and sufficient entry of humanitarian aid.In his remarks, Safadi underscored the necessity of fully implementing the ceasefire agreement, ending the war, addressing the catastrophic consequences of the aggression, and ensuring the urgent delivery of humanitarian assistance to end the famine facing the people of Gaza.Safadi reaffirmed Jordan's continued leading humanitarian role in delivering aid to Gaza, in cooperation with regional partners, the international community, and UN organizations.He reiterated that the Kingdom stands ready to resume the flow of aid as soon as Israel lifts its restrictions, ensuring safe and lawful access in accordance with international and humanitarian law.The foreign minister commended U.S. President Donald Trump's pivotal role in reaching the ceasefire agreement, his commitment to ending the war, ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid, preventing displacement, advancing Gaza's reconstruction, stopping any annexation of the West Bank, and reviving efforts toward achieving peace.Safadi also praised the efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye in reaching the agreement.Reaffirming Jordan's firm stance, Safadi stressed that the Kingdom will continue working with regional and international partners to launch a genuine and effective process toward a just peace based on the two-state solution.The meeting was attended by the foreign ministers of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Türkiye, Spain, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom; a Minister of State from the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs; the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy; and representatives from Indonesia, Pakistan, Canada, and Greece.Safadi, along with the prime minister and foreign minister of Qatar, the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Egypt, and the UAE Minister of State, also attended a meeting convened by President Emmanuel Macron.French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot held discussions with the attending ministers on the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, ways to ensure its sustainability, and steps toward ending the war and advancing a political horizon for a just peace in line with the New York Declaration.During the meeting, Safadi commended France's recognition of the State of Palestine and its efforts in co-chairing, alongside Saudi Arabia, the Two-State Solution Conference held in New York a strong message from the international community affirming the need to uphold the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among them the right to freedom and independence, and the establishment of their sovereign state along the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.He emphasized that this remains the only path to achieving a just and comprehensive peace that ensures security and stability in the region.On the sidelines of the ministerial meetings, Safadi held talks with British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs Yvette Cooper. The discussions reaffirmed the commitment to strengthening the friendship between Jordan and the United Kingdom and reviewed efforts to end the war in Gaza and enhance bilateral relations.Safadi also held separate talks with his counterparts participating in the meeting, including a bilateral meeting earlier in the day with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot.