'We Should Be Encouraged, Relieved': Barack Obama As Trump Announces Gaza Peace Deal

MENAFN - Live Mint) Former United States President Barack Obama has reacted to Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas signing an agreement to cease fire and free hostages and prisoners – mediated by Donald Trump – and said we should all be“encouraged and relieved” that an end to the conflict was near.

While he did not mention Donald Trump by name or credit him for the Gaza peace deal, Barack Obama highlighted that it is now up to Israelis and Palestinians,“with US support,” to take the lead in rebuilding Gaza which has been battered by bombs for past two years.

Taking to X after the Gaza peace deal, Barack Obama said,“After two years of unimaginable loss and suffering for Israeli families and the people of Gaza, we should all be encouraged and relieved that an end to the conflict is within sight; that those hostages still being held will be reunited with their families; and that vital aid can start reaching those inside Gaza whose lives have been shattered.”

“More than that, though, it now falls on Israelis and Palestinians, with the support of the US and the entire world community, to begin the hard task of rebuilding Gaza – and to commit to a process that, by recognizing the common humanity and basic rights of both peoples, can achieve a lasting peace,” Barack Obama said.

Ahead of the signing of the deal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke with Donald Trump, congratulating him for the achievement. In a post on X, PM Modi said,“Spoke to my friend, President Trump and congratulated him on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan. Also reviewed the good progress achieved in trade negotiations. Agreed to stay in close touch over the coming weeks.”

Apart from pause in the ongoing clashes in the Palestinian territory and exchange of prisoners and hostages, the Gaza peace deal, thrashed out in indirect, closed-door talks in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh, also envisions a surge of aid into Gaza.

The peace deal was also made under the shadows of the second anniversary of the October 7, 2023 multi-level Hamas attack on the Israeli territory, which resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians. Hamas militants, who stormed the Israeli territory from air and land, took 251 people hostage into Gaza, where 47 remain.

Soon after, Israel launched a military campaign against Hamas that has so far killed at least 67,194 people, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

