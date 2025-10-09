Hillary Seiler Releases New Book, 'Train Your Money'

Financial literacy advocate and educator Hillary Seiler has hit another major milestone with the global release of her new book, Train Your Money: An Expert's Winning Playbook for Your Financial Success . Unlike her training workbooks and planners, the book reads cover-to-cover filled with digestible micro-learning through stories and 'exercises' and draws on her extensive coaching background with professional athletes (NFL and NBA), college students, and career building professionals.

Seiler's dedication to financial education began early. Growing up, she learned at the dinner table, listening to her grandfather's business deals and her parents' finance-focused conversations. Those early experiences, combined with personal challenges in her early life, shaped a career focused on helping others manage their finances the right way with confidence and strategy.

Train Your Money represents the culmination of Seiler's professional journey, including her extensive work with over a dozen National Football League teams. The book offers readers clear guidance on budgeting, credit management, goal setting, and guidance for handling financial crises. Using straightforward language and practical exercises, Seiler seeks to make financial literacy accessible to a broader audience, regardless of their background or profession, through the ethos of consistency.

This new release follows the success of Seiler's earlier book, Founders in Focus , which also became a bestseller. Seiler's success as an author highlights her ability to connect with readers seeking trustworthy and approachable financial advice. By using real-world examples and focusing on practical application, Seiler continues to bridge the gap between complex financial concepts and everyday decisions.

The quick success of Train Your Money highlights a rising need for accessible financial advice, especially as many households face economic uncertainty. Seiler's combination of expert insight and relatable storytelling resonates with readers who want to take control of their finances and build resilience for the future.

Besides her writing, Seiler operates Financial Footwork , a platform dedicated to providing practical financial education to individuals and organizations. Through workshops, speaking engagements, and digital resources, she equips individuals with the tools to manage money wisely and plan for long-term goals. Her approachable teaching style and proven success with high-profile clients have made her the go to authority in the field.

About Hillary Seiler

Meet Hillary Seiler, aka Coach Hill, founder of Financial Footwork, entrepreneur, speaker, author, and certified financial education coach. She has spent the last 15 years in this space, coaching and developing curriculum from corporate wellness to pro sports.

Seiler is one of the most sought-after financial education coaches in the industry, known as the“big sis” to the teams and individuals she coaches on money and finance, including 12 NFL teams, the NBA, and the NCAA. Her work does not stop with pro sports, Seiler and her company Financial Footwork have pushed the boundaries in financial wellness industry-wide.

A mulit-faceted expert, Hillary Seiler holds a degree in Finance and additional certifications including FINRA Certified Financial Educator, CFEd, Senior Certified Credit Counselor, and Licensed Financial Education Instructor.

Financial Footwork resonates with entry level employees to C-Suite executives and their team brings a wealth of experience and innovative strategies to help employees, employers, and teams align with their financial needs and goals. Financial Footwork is dedicated to excellence in financial health and well-being and is actively making a difference in the lives of those they coach and educate.

