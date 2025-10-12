Indian Army And Civilians Embark On Arunachal Trek Trek Near Indo-China Border

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh)" A landmark joint civil-military trek to Athupopu has been flagged off on Sunday from Anini Military Garrison in Dibang Valley, spanning an ambitious 20 days across the breathtaking terrain of Arunachal Pradesh. According to an official release from the Indian Army, this unique expedition celebrates unity and adventure in the forward areas, fostering deeper civil-military integration and the spirit of collective faith. Athupopu, nestled 3,500 meters high near the Indo-China border, is revered by the Idu Mishmi tribe as a sacred site, a mythical gateway for departed souls journeying to eternity. The trek reflects the profound spiritual and cultural heritage of the region, amplifying the significance of outreach and harmony in India's remote borderlands marching shoulder to shoulder, Indian Army soldiers and civilians personify "Soldiers as Citizens in Uniform", building bridges of understanding and mutual respect. This enduring partnership stands as a testament to nation-building efforts and the resilient bonds that flourish between the Army and the people of Dibang Valley. Earlier on October 10, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.), flagged off the Itanagar leg of the motorcycle expedition commemorating the 63rd Walong Day from Raj Bhavan, Itanagar.

10 Civilian Riders from Arunachal and Assam

Conceptualised by Headquarters 3 Corps and conducted by 10 MAHAR, 21 riders, 11 from the Indian Army, and 10 civilian riders from Arunachal Pradesh and Assam are participating in the nine-day expedition, from Tawang to Walong, in honour of the heroes of 1962. While interacting with the participants, the Governor lauded 3 Corps, the organising team, and all riders for their dedication to preserving the legacy of the Battle of Walong. He reminded them that the journey is an adventurous ride for the participants and a befitting tribute to the extraordinary courage and resilience displayed by the Indian Army during the war. The Governor recalled the invaluable support extended by the local population during the Battle of Walong. He said that the people of Arunachal Pradesh are deeply patriotic and nationalist, despite the region's remoteness. Emphasising the importance of such joint endeavours, the Governor said that Army-led adventure expeditions involving civilians foster strong bonds and mutual respect. He encouraged more such initiatives that promote social causes, unity, and positive engagement among the masses. Offering words of guidance, the Governor urged the riders to connect with local youth along the route and motivate them to consider careers in the Armed Forces, inspiring pride in the state's developmental efforts and tourism potential. He also appealed to them to spread awareness about drug abuse, support public health issues such as tuberculosis, and advocate for cleanliness and education throughout their journey.

