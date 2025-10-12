Why Are Jude Bellingham And Trent Alexander-Arnold Missing From Real Madrid's 2026 Calendar?

Real Madrid fans are puzzled as Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold are missing from the club's 2026 calendar despite being major stars. After injuries, poor form, and Tuchel's comments, has their stock at Madrid suddenly dropped?

Real Madrid's official 2026 calendar is already making headlines - not for who's in it, but for who's missing. Two of England's brightest stars, Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold, have been mysteriously left out of the club's glossy new edition.

Fans were quick to notice that despite Bellingham being one of the cover stars for the 2025 edition, he's completely absent this time around. Equally baffling is the exclusion of Alexander-Arnold, who joined Los Blancos months ago and remains a high-profile signing.

Adding to the confusion, youngster Alvaro Carreras - still finding his feet at the club - has made the cut, while the England duo have not.

The 2026 calendar, available on co, features an array of Real Madrid's established and emerging names. The full line-up includes: Kylian Mbappe, Aurelien Tchouameni, Thibaut Courtois, Franco Mastantuono, Vinicius Jr, Arda Guler, Huijsen, Dani Carvajal, Alvaro Carreras, Federico Valverde, Eder Militao, and Brahim Diaz.

Notably, Mbappe, Vinicius, and Courtois grace the cover - symbols of the club's brand power. But the absence of Bellingham and Trent stands out, especially considering how club calendars are often a favourite holiday gift for young fans. For many children who idolise the Englishmen, this year's edition may feel incomplete.

No Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold in Real Madrid's official 2026 calendar has raised eyebrows among fans. twitter/TKtK6ICqpM

- Sunita Iyer (@sunitaiyer) October 12, 2025

The calendar snub coincides with what has been a challenging few months for Jude Bellingham. The English midfielder finally underwent shoulder surgery in July, addressing an injury he first sustained in October 2023.

The recovery kept him sidelined until September 20, and since his return, he's struggled to regain the same dominance that defined his early Real Madrid career.

Spanish media have criticised his fitness levels, especially after Madrid's 5–2 humiliation at the hands of Atletico Madrid, their worst derby defeat in 75 years.

Adding to the turbulence, England boss Thomas Tuchel made headlines when he left Bellingham out of the latest international break. His reasoning sparked debate.

“The last camp was only three and a half weeks ago. Teamwork, team spirit were at the highest level so far,” Tuchel explained.“That's why we decided to invite the same group into this camp, to make more stable what we started to build.”

“Are there players out there who deserve to be with us? Yes, for sure. Is there a way back into the team through performance? 100 per cent. We think this is the best and most straightforward position. The competition is on to be in the squad and to make it onto the pitch," he added.

“I understand your focus on Jude [Bellingham]; he is a very special player, and for special players, there are special rules. But for this camp we decided to stick with our decision to invite the same team, that also applies to Jude. He always deserves to be in camp. There is also the situation that he hasn't gathered his full rhythm for Real Madrid. He hasn't finished one full match until now; he has only started one now. He is getting back to full strength. We had a phone call. There is no issue from that side, he just lacks rhythm," the England boss added.

It's a rare public reflection on Bellingham's form - and one that perhaps mirrors how Real Madrid's own internal marketing team might currently view his position within the squad: not yet at his peak, and not their current poster boy.

For Trent Alexander-Arnold, the story isn't much brighter. Since arriving in Madrid, he's faced stiff competition from club captain Dani Carvajal, who remains first choice at right-back.

The England international's hamstring injury in mid-September has only worsened matters, keeping him sidelined and potentially ruling him out of a blockbuster reunion with Liverpool at Anfield on November 4.

His early months in Spain have been marked by flashes of brilliance in training, but few opportunities to translate that into consistent game time. For a player used to being Liverpool's heartbeat, Trent's Madrid chapter has yet to find its rhythm.

Whether the omission from the calendar is merely a marketing decision or a symbolic reflection of the current hierarchy within the squad is up for debate.

“Nothing to fuss about,” wrote a fan on Reddit, while another added,“Maybe they have their own calendar coming out.”

Another fan quipped,“They lost coin toss about who are not one of the 12.”

Real Madrid are known for their meticulous branding - every player featured on the calendar represents both performance and image value.

For now, Mbappe, Vinicius, and Valverde appear to be the club's poster men - while Bellingham and Trent's absences may suggest a quiet recalibration of priorities at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Football history is full of moments where minor slights have reignited careers. For Bellingham, regaining fitness and rhythm will silence doubters soon enough. For Trent, breaking into the Madrid XI might just be his next great challenge after conquering Liverpool.

But for now, fans leafing through Real Madrid's 2026 calendar will be left asking: Where are Jude and Trent?