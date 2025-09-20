New Community Residential Care Housing Program To Support Aging Veterans

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) is expanding support for aging Veterans through its newly launched Community Residential Care (CRC) Program-a long-term care housing option for Veterans who can no longer live independently but do not require nursing home-level care.

Designed to provide a safe, supportive and homelike environment, the CRC program connects eligible Veterans with VA-approved assisted living facilities or adult family care homes. Veterans in the program receive supervision, help with daily living activities, and monthly case management from VA staff-all while maintaining as much independence as possible.

The program recently approved its first two participating facilities: Aum Haven assisted living facility (ALF) in Kissimmee and Excellence ALF in South Orlando. Aum Haven ALF offers a cozy, residential 10-bed setting with mental health-trained staff. Excellence ALF provides a vibrant community in a modern 185-bed facility near the airport, featuring robust social activities and both private and semi-private rooms.

“This program fills a critical gap,” said Marie Rosen, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, CRC coordinator.“We already have programs for fully independent living and nursing homes, but we needed something in between. CRC supports Veterans who need extra help but still want to age in a comfortable, community-based setting.”

Who is eligible?

Veterans must:



Be enrolled in VA health care.

Be medically and psychiatrically stable.

Be able to perform most daily activities with minimal assistance. Agree to stay connected with their VA primary care team and receive monthly visits from CRC staff.

What Veterans pay for

Veterans pay privately for their room, board and personal care services at the CRC facility. However, some Veterans may qualify for HUD-VASH housing vouchers, which can help offset a portion of these costs.

A Veteran's perspective

Eighty-year-old Army Veteran Ronald Cook is one of the proud residents at Excellence ALF and now serves as a VA Ambassador for fellow Veterans in the facility.“I've been here going on two years now, and I enjoy it very much,” Cook said.“The facility is clean, the meals are great and the staff is top-notch. They're very helpful and cooperative with all the residents.” Cook also helps orient new Veteran residents, a role that gives him a renewed sense of purpose.“If a Veteran has a question, now they can come to me, and I can point them in the right direction.”

High standards for care

Facilities in the CRC program must complete a thorough application and inspection process led by a VA interdisciplinary team, including a nurse, dietitian, social worker and fire safety officer. Facilities are evaluated on care quality, cleanliness, safety and available services. They are re-inspected annually, and VA staff conduct monthly unannounced visits to ensure continued compliance.“VA provides a direct line of support for Veterans and facilities alike,” Rosen added.“When something changes with a Veteran's health or there's an emergency, the facility knows they can call us directly. That continuity is key.”

Looking ahead

Rosen encourages any licensed assisted living facility or adult family care home interested in becoming a CRC partner to connect with VA.“We're looking for community partners who want to help Veterans thrive, not just live.”

This article was originally published on the VA Orlando Health Care site and has been edited for style and clarity.

