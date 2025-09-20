'Women At The Heart Of TN's Matchbox Industry': FM Sitharaman Praises Legacy At Centenary Event

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 20 (IANS) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday hailed the pivotal role of women in sustaining and expanding Tamil Nadu's matchbox industry, describing their contribution as the very foundation of the sector's success.

She was addressing the centenary celebrations of the industry in Kovilpatti, a hub that has become synonymous with matchbox production in India.

The Finance Minister noted that the industry, which began on a modest scale, was nurtured and shaped largely by women workers whose resilience turned it into a thriving enterprise.

“On this drought-stricken land, where water scarcity continues to pose challenges, women not only safeguarded their families but also carried forward this trade with pride. What started as a small venture grew into such a vast industry through their hard work,” she said.

Turning to the Centre's development initiatives, FM Sitharaman underlined that numerous projects have been brought to the Thoothukudi district and other parts of Tamil Nadu, regardless of the BJP's electoral representation.“Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers Tamil Nadu as an integral part of India and is ensuring projects are brought here to strengthen the state's growth,” she said.

She also urged stakeholders in the matchbox sector to prepare a comprehensive plan that outlines how the industry could contribute to India's ambition of becoming a developed nation by 2047.“The Central government is ready to extend schemes and support to this sector, and I am fully committed to taking this forward,” she assured.

Commending AIADMK MLA Kadambur Raju for his efforts in supporting the local industry, Sitharaman also appealed to the people to elect leaders in 2026 and 2029 who are“deeply aware of regional issues and committed to resolving them.”

During the event, Sitharaman released a commemorative journal marking 100 years of the Tamil Nadu matchbox industry, which was received by BJP State president Nainar Nagenthran. She also felicitated women labourers for their contribution.

BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan and M. Paramasivam, president of the National Small Matchbox Manufacturers Association, were among the dignitaries present.

The centenary celebrations, with their focus on honouring women's labour, offered not only a look back at the industry's history but also a vision for its place in India's economic journey towards 2047.