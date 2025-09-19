What Are The Working Processes Of A Green Sand Molding Machine?

MENAFN - GetNews) The working process of a green sand molding machine mainly includes the following steps, combined with the sand molding technology in casting processes:

1、Sand Preparation‌

Use new or recycled sand as the base material, adding binders (such as clay, resin, etc.) and curing agents in specific proportions. For example, in resin sand processes, recycled sand requires 1-2% resin and 55-65% curing agent, while new sand needs 2-3% resin sand performance parameters, including strength (6-8 kg.f), moisture content (≤25%), and clay content (≤1%).

2、Mold Preparation‌

Inspect the mold (pattern or core box) for flatness, movable blocks, and locating pins. Apply mold release agent to ensure smooth demolding auxiliary components such as gating systems and chills, and clean them of rust or sand adhesion.

3、Sand Filling and Compaction‌

Pour the mixed sand into the flask or core box, discarding the initial batch to ensure uniform curing the sand mechanically or manually to eliminate loose areas, then level the surface.

4、Venting‌

Use venting needles to create air vents in the sand mold. The depth of vents in the upper mold should be 30-40 mm from the mold surface, while the lower mold requires 50-70 mm to prevent molten metal leakage.

5、Mold Assembly and Pouring‌

Combine the upper and lower molds to form a complete casting cavity molten metal, which solidifies into the rough casting after cooling.

6、Post-Treatment‌

Remove sand from the casting, clean the workpiece, and perform heat treatment or inspection.

The workflow of a green sand molding machine is similar to manual molding but improves efficiency and consistency through mechanization, making it suitable for mass production. Specific process parameters (such as sand temperature and resin dosage) must be adjusted based on production conditions.

