Livspace Achieves 35% Cost Efficiency In Recruitment Through Cohyre.AI
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 17th September, 2025: Livspace, India's most trusted home interiors and renovation brand, has announced its successful adoption of CoHyre, an agentic AI recruitment intelligence platform redefining how organizations attract, engage, and hire talent at scale. The partnership has accelerated Livspace's talent acquisition strategy, delivering faster, smarter, and fairer hiring outcomes across levels and geographies.
Livspace has become a renowned name by fixing the fragmented home interiors industry and offering homeowners a seamless, end-to-end design and renovation experience. As the company scaled rapidly across India and international markets, building a workforce with diverse skills from execution roles to senior leadership emerged as a critical challenge.
Using Agentic AI to Address Hiring Bottlenecks
Despite having more than half a century on staff, Livspace struggled to fill specialised positions, deal with lengthy hiring cycles, and pay exorbitant prices prior to implementing CoHyre. Recruiters' bandwidth was disproportionately used for manual sourcing and screening, which hindered scalability and delayed hiring of crucial personnel.
With its AI-led candidate matching, resume screening and evaluation automation, and real-time transparency for hiring managers and recruiters, CoHyre filled these gaps. The platform easily scaled across over 750 open posts, from mass hiring to senior leadership positions, and connected with Livspace's current processes in less than two weeks.
Impact at Scale
Livspace has experienced quantifiable effects since implementation:
* Hiring cycles are 40-50% quicker, with senior positions closing in 15-20 days as opposed to 45+ days in the past
* Improved cultural alignment, lower early attrition, and 20-25% better applicant match
* A reduction in the need for external agencies and manual screening, which results in cost savings of 30â€“35% each hire
â€¢ The effective closure of important but challenging-to-fill positions, such as top leadership roles like Head of Design , Regional Sales Heads and the likes
Future-Ready Talent Strategy
Tanushree Ray, Head of People & Culture,Â Livspace, said "CoHyre has fundamentally transformed the way we hire. From reducing our time-to-hire by half to improving cultural fit, it has made our recruitment function more strategic and scalable. We now see CoHyre not just as a tool, but as a long-term talent intelligence partner.â€
Deepak Ahluwalia, Co-Founder & CEO, CoHyre, added â€œOur collaboration with Livspace showcases the power of AI to bring clarity, fairness, and efficiency to hiring. By blending intelligence with empathy, CoHyre is helping businesses like Livspace build the right teams faster, smarter, and without bias.â€
In addition to statistics, recruiters now devote 40-50% less time on manual labour, allowing them to focus on strategic priorities like business branding and staff planning. The hiring process was quicker, more equitable, and more transparent, according to candidates, which improved Livspace's employer image.
