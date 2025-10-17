Prince Andrew Gives Up His Royal Titles After 'Discussion With The King'-What Led To It? Read His Full Statement

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prince Andrew announced on Friday (local time) that, after discussions with King Charles, he will no longer use his royal titles, including Duke of York, according to an official statement.

Prince Andrew's decline from public grace is primarily linked to a 2015 civil lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was a minor, according to CNN. Giuffre alleged she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and forced to have sex with many of his associates, including Prince Andrew at locations in London, New York, and the US Virgin Islands, the report noted. Andrew has“vigorously” refuted the accusations.

He settled the case with Giuffre out of court for an undisclosed sum in 2012, avoiding a trial but drawing significant public backlash. During the legal proceedings, he was reportedly stripped of his military honors and lost roles in several charitable organisations.

“In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life,” Andrew stated.

He added,“With His Majesty's agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”

Britain's Prince Andrew leaves Westminster Abbey following the coronation ceremony of Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla, in London, Britain May 6, 2023.

Prince William and other senior royals were consulted before the decision was made for Prince Andrew to relinquish his royal titles, including Duke of York, according to CNN citing sources.

Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, will now be known simply as“Sarah Ferguson". However, their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, will retain their royal status, according to CNN.

A royal source also mentioned that Prince Andrew will no longer take part in the royal family's Christmas festivities. Although he has stepped back from royal roles and titles, he will continue residing at the Royal Lodge in Windsor under a private tenancy agreement. As the son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, he will still hold the title of“prince".