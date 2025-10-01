Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nextsource Materials Inc.

2025-10-01 10:09:10
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:52 AM EST - NextSource Materials Inc. : Announced positive results of a technical and economic study on the construction of a proposed 30,000 tpa capacity battery anode facility located in the United Arab Emirates. The Company further announces it has signed an agreement (the "Agreement") to secure an industrial building in the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi and has launched a strategic partner process to consider expressions of interest it has received for funding the UAE BAF. NextSource Materials Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.43.

