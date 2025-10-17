Hezbollah Member Killed In Israeli Airstrikes In S. Lebanon

MENAFN - Nam News Network) BEIRUT/JERUSALEM, Oct 18 (NNN-NNA/MA'AN) – A member of the Lebanese Hezbollah was killed yesterday, in an Israeli airstrike targeting a car in southern Lebanon.

It was reported that, an Israeli drone targeted a car, yesterday afternoon, with a guided missile, in the area of Al-Tabbaleh, in the town of Khirbet Selm, resulting in injuries.

A Lebanese army intelligence source said, on condition of anonymity, that, the person killed in the Israeli strike on Khirbet Selm was a Hezbollah member named Hassan Marouf Rahhal.

Meanwhile, the Zionist Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), said in a statement that, its air force struck and killed a Hezbollah militant in southern Lebanon, yesterday.

The IDF claimed that, the target took part in Hezbollah's attempts to reestablish military capabilities in the Kherbet Selem area in southern Lebanon.

Also yesterday, the Zionist Israeli soldiers, opened fire on a group of civilians, harvesting olives in the village of Aitaroun, in southern Lebanon.

The report added that, the Zionist force also blew up an uninhabited building, on the outskirts of the village of Yaroun.

The Barbaric IDF said, during an overnight operation, a Hezbollah military structure that posed a threat to them, was dismantled in the Yaroun village, near the border with the regime.

A U.S.- and French-brokered ceasefire between Hezbollah and Zionist Israel, has been in effect since Nov 27, 2024, ending months of cross-border clashes that erupted after the Gaza war began.

However, despite the truce, the uncivilised Israeli army has been launching strikes after strikes, inside Lebanon, claiming to target Hezbollah“threats,” while maintaining troops at five positions along the Lebanese border, after the deadline for a full withdrawal expired on Feb 18.– NNN-NNA/MA'AN