Thai PM Pledges To Enhance All-Round Cooperation With China
Anutin made the remarks during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Thailand, Zhang Jianwei.
The prime minister commended the development of Thailand-China relations, noting that, this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries. He said, the new government will work to further advance bilateral relations and consolidate friendship between the two peoples.
Zhang said that, China stands ready to work with Thailand, to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, enhance multilateral coordination, and achieve new progress, in building a community with a shared future between China and Thailand.– NNN-TNA
