Will Study Implications: India On Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defence Deal
New Delhi- A day after Pakistan and Saudi Arabia inked a strategic defence pact, India on Thursday said it will study implications of the move for its national security as well as for regional and global stability.
The agreement states that“any aggression against either of the two countries shall be considered as an aggression against both”, according to a Pakistan-Saudi Arabia joint statement.
In a carefully crafted response, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi remains committed to protecting India's national interests and ensuring“comprehensive national security in all domains”.
The“Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement” was signed by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Abdulaziz Al Saud and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Sharif was on a visit to Saudi Arabia.
The sealing of the pact came over four months after a four-day military conflict between India and Pakistan.
“We have seen reports of the signing of a strategic mutual defence pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan,” Jaiswal said.
“The government was aware that this development, which formalises a long-standing arrangement between the two countries, had been under consideration,” he said.
Jaiswal said India will“study the implications of this development for our national security as well as for regional and global stability.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment