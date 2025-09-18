Massive Coastal Clean-Up Drive Set To Sweep Chennai's Beaches On Weekend

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 18 (IANS) Chennai is gearing up for one of its largest environmental campaigns as thousands of volunteers are expected to take part in the international coastal clean-up this weekend.

The drive, organised annually on the third Saturday of September, is aimed at ridding the city's beaches of accumulated waste and spreading awareness about marine pollution.

Last year, the event saw a record turnout of nearly 24,000 volunteers who collected more than 200 tonnes of garbage in just two hours.

The waste, comprising both plastic and organic matter, was later sent for recycling.

Encouraged by the scale of participation, organisers are expecting an even larger gathering this year.

Hafiz Khan of CommuniTREE, which coordinates the Chennai chapter of the initiative, said the clean-up will cover the coastline from Kasimedu to Kovalam.

“Marina is the second-longest urban beach in the world, and this drive has now become one of the biggest of its kind in this part of the world,” he noted.

The activity will take place from 6 A.M. to 9 A.M., and is open to all. Volunteers have been asked to bring gloves and trash bags.

The campaign has been running in Chennai for 17 years, drawing participation from school and college students, local residents, NGOs, walking clubs, corporate groups, NSS and NCC units.

Organisers say that the involvement of such a wide cross-section of society demonstrates both the scale of the problem and the willingness of citizens to act.

The waste typically collected during the drive ranges from plastic bottles, food wrappers and food cartons to organic remains discarded by beachgoers.

With the growth of food delivery services extending to the shoreline, packaging waste has surged.

The collected trash will be gathered at designated roadside points, from where recycling agencies will pick it up.

Hafiz said the event is not just about cleaning beaches but also about creating a movement.

“Thousands of participants post updates on social media, which spreads awareness and hopefully sends a strong message to policymakers. This collective action is a wake-up call for those in charge,” he added.

The programme will conclude with a community discussion on the impact of garbage on marine life and a pledge by participants to keep their surroundings clean.

