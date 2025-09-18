ABP Launches Education City IELTS Centre

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Academic Bridge Programme, part of Qatar Foundation's Pre-University Education, has launched its new IELTS registration and testing centre, making it the first official centre in Education City.

Individuals interested in registering for the IELTS tests offered by the Academic Bridge Programme at Qatar Foundation are invited to do so for upcoming sessions scheduled to take place on September 20, October 11, and October 21. To complete registration, please visit:

The signing of an agreement between the Academic Bridge Programme (ABP) and the British Council highlights the strategic initiative aimed at enabling ABP students, university students across Education City, and members of the wider community to gain direct and convenient access to IELTS registration and testing services in the heart of Education City.

Dr. Saheim Khalaf Al Temimi, Director of the Academic Bridge Programme, said,“The launch of the new IELTS Testing Centre is a strategic step that reflects ABP's commitment to providing a comprehensive educational environment that places students' needs at the forefront and supports them in achieving the highest levels of academic readiness.

“This partnership reflects our vision to strengthen Education City's position as a global hub for learning, opportunity, and excellence.

“It also demonstrates Qatar Foundation's commitment to providing world-class educational resources that empower students and contribute to building a knowledge-based economy in line with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.” Al Temimi added.

“This marks a significant milestone in supporting the academic preparedness. It helps reduce the logistical challenges they face and provides a familiar and supportive environment that boosts their confidence and enhances their readiness to take the tests and achieve their educational goals.

“We are committed to enabling our students and the entire Education City community to access the tools and services that help them achieve academic excellence and compete for admission to the world's top universities.”

Dr. Waseem Kotoub, Country Director, Cluster Business Development Lead, Qatar, British Council, added:“Today marks a truly significant milestone as the British Council strengthens its partnership with the Academic Bridge Program. Through this collaboration, ABP will proudly become Qatar's first Partner Testing Point.

“This partnership is about more than language testing; it is closely aligned with Qatar's educational landscape and the ambitious Qatar National Vision 2030.

“By enhancing access to a globally recognised English proficiency test, we are contributing directly to the development of a highly skilled, educated workforce-a cornerstone of Vision 2030's human development pillar.”