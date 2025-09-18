NCSA Holds Digital Safety Awareness Workshop

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA), represented by the National Cyber Security, organised a digital safety awareness workshop in cooperation with the Ministry of Social Development and Family yesterday.

The workshop addressed key topics, including personal data protection, risks of digital identity theft, phishing threats, recognising ransomware and methods of prevention, as well as cyberbullying and ways to prevent it. It also highlighted the principles of digital safety for children and measures to protect them from online threats.

This workshop comes in response to the growing cyber threats facing different segments of society, particularly families. It aims to strengthen family resilience against these threats and reinforce a culture of digital safety.

On this occasion, Dalal Al Aqeedi, Assistant Director of Cybersecurity Strategies and Policies Department at the National Cyber Security Agency, emphasized that the workshop seeks to raise awareness of cybersecurity concepts, equip participants with the knowledge to navigate the internet safely, and build capacity to recognise and prevent major cyber risks. She underlined the importance of protecting personal data and fostering awareness on phishing attempts.

She highlighted that digital safety has become a fundamental necessity to protect individuals and organisations in Qatar and worldwide from growing cyber threats such as phishing, identity theft, malware, and denial-of-service attacks. She added that the impact of these threats extends beyond financial losses or service disruptions, affecting trust and reputation, especially when dealing with sensitive data such as health and financial records. Weak passwords, outdated software, and oversharing on social media further expose individuals and organisations to exploitation and extortion.

Engineer Ahmed Khalil Abdullah, Director of Information Systems Department at the Ministry of Social Development and Family, stated that the workshop reflects the ministry's commitment to adopting best practices in cybersecurity and spreading digital awareness among employees. He stressed that strengthening human capacity to engage safely in the digital space is a cornerstone for protecting data and ensuring information privacy.

He further noted that the ministry seeks to play an active role in national campaigns conducted in cooperation with government, semi-governmental, and private institutions, as part of its efforts to integrate roles and raise awareness in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Through its 'National Digital Safety Initiative', NCSA continues to promote cybersecurity and digital safety awareness across society, reaffirming its pivotal role as the regulator of the national cyber space.