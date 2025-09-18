Abhijeet Bhattacharya: Over The Years, Durgotsav Has Built A Unique Legacy Of Uniting People
Abhijeet Bhattacharya told IANS:“Celebrating 30 years of the Lokhandwala Durgotsav is a moment of immense pride and gratitude for me. What began in 1996 as one of Mumbai's largest Durga Puja pandals has grown into a grand festival that brings together tradition, artistry, and generosity on a scale once only dreamed of.”
The 30th edition of the Lokhandwala Durgotsav will be held this year from Panchami, September 27 to October 2, 2025.
Organized by the singer, the festival has long been known to draw devotees from across the country and beyond. Beyond the rituals and ceremonies, the pandal is equally celebrated for its bustling food stalls that bring the best of Kolkata's delicacies to Mumbai.
The singer finds it heartening to see the festival and his pandal being spoken about not only across India but also beyond our borders, with people travelling from different countries to experience it.
“To welcome so many devotees, fans, and Bollywood friends each year reminds me why we started this: to keep our rich Bengali heritage alive in the heart of Mumbai. Over the years, the Durgotsav has built a unique legacy of uniting people, blending the essence of Bengal with the vibrancy of Mumbai.”
“I feel deeply humbled by the love and energy people pour into this celebration, here's to 30 more years of dhaak, dhunuchi, and devotion.”
The 66-year-old playback singer has lent his vocal prowess to numbers in Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Nepali, Tamil, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, and Odia, in both West Bengal and Bangladesh. He has sung 6050 songs in more than 1000 films.
