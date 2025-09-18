Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Attends Maritime Security Conference

2025-09-18 03:02:31
QNA

Qatar participated in the Yemen Maritime Security Partnership Conference held in Riyadh under the auspices of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom. The State of Qatar's delegation was headed by Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia H E Bandar bin Mohammed Al Attiyah.

