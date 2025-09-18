Qatar Attends Maritime Security Conference

Qatar participated in the Yemen Maritime Security Partnership Conference held in Riyadh under the auspices of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom. The State of Qatar's delegation was headed by Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia H E Bandar bin Mohammed Al Attiyah.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.