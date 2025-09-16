Amman International Book Fair 2025 Unveils Cultural Program

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)



Amman, Sept 16 (Petra) – The Union of Jordanian Publishers and the Amman International Book Fair Director, Jabr Abu Faris, on Tuesday announced the cultural program for the 2025 edition of the fair, scheduled from Sept. 25 to Oct. 4, featuring Jordanian and Arab creatives.

According to a statement from the union, the program includes seminars, poetry evenings, storytelling sessions, and workshops, with participation from more than 130 creators from Jordan and several Arab countries, including Oman the fair's guest of honor as well as Palestine, Syria, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, and the UAE. The program also features a children's section organized by the Abdul Hameed Shoman Foundation to instill a love of reading.

Abu Faris said the fair has become an intellectual platform bringing together diverse cultural perspectives, fostering the exchange of ideas, and deepening dialogue. He highlighted that this year's program reflects a joint effort with civil and governmental cultural institutions.

The statement noted that the cultural program, prepared after months of work, covers all generations and various creative fields, from poetry and novels to theater and music, providing a space for sharing ideas and promoting cultural dialogue.

Abu Faris said the program will address political issues and host in-depth discussions on topics relevant to both intellectuals and citizens, exploring regional challenges amid global changes. He added that one session will focus on Jordan's future and how culture can be a key driver of development and progress.

The chairman of the cultural committee, publisher and writer Jaafar Al-Aqeeli, described the program as a distinctive contribution to the Jordanian and Arab cultural scene, emphasizing its message, concept, and dialogue, covering wide-ranging areas of thought, literature, and creativity, and serving all generations and interests.

