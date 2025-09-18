Scientists Find Brain Mechanism Behind Infant-Parent Bonding
Researchers from the Weizmann Institute of Science developed a noninvasive method to silence specific brain cells in mouse pups without disturbing their natural behaviour, Xinhua news agency reported.
Using this technology, the team uncovered how oxytocin activity in the brain influences the way pups cope with being separated from their mothers.
Oxytocin is often called the "love hormone" because it helps promote social bonding. While most studies have focused on adults, the new research shows that oxytocin also affects the emotional behaviour of young animals.
During temporary separation from their mothers, mouse pups with an active oxytocin system adapted more easily and cried less. Pups whose oxytocin system was turned off did not adapt. They continued emitting distress calls at the same rate until reunited with their mothers.
In the study, published in the journal Science, the researchers also found that oxytocin influences how pups behave after reunion. Those with active oxytocin systems called more frequently and showed a unique pattern of vocalisations that signaled a need for closeness, followed by calmness.
The team also discovered early differences between females and males.
Female pups were more affected by changes in oxytocin activity, suggesting that emotional development may begin to diverge between the sexes earlier than previously thought, the researchers said.
The researchers noted that the study provides a new understanding of how early life experiences and brain chemistry shape future emotional and social behaviour.
It may also offer clues for future research into conditions such as autism, where these developmental processes may go off track, according to the study.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment