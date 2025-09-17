Cathay Pacific Introduces Daily Flights Between Riyadh And Hong Kong

Starting 26 October 2025, Hong Kong's home carrier Cathay Pacific will be operating daily return flights - up from the current four return flights per week - between Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport and Hong Kong International Airport. These flights will be operated by the airline's state-of-the-art Airbus A350-900 aircraft, offering fully flat beds in Business class, spacious seats in Premium Economy, and extended comfort in its award-winning Economy class.

Cathay Pacific launched its non-stop passenger service between Hong Kong and Riyadh on 28 October 2024, initially operating three return flights a week. The increased flight frequencies on the route since then are in response to robust travel demand from Saudi Arabia to Hong Kong and beyond.

Customers travelling through the airline's Hong Kong hub can conveniently connect to destinations in the wider Greater Bay Area and the rest of the Chinese Mainland, as well as other popular Asian destinations in Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, and more. For long-haul travellers, the airline offers seamless connections to Australia and New Zealand, including new non-stop flights between Hong Kong and Adelaide starting 11 November 2025.

Cathay Pacific's increased flight frequency also means additional belly capacity for cargo services from Riyadh, complementing Cathay Cargo's weekly freighter services from the city and enabling Cathay Cargo to offer more priority shipment solutions to meet growing demand for efficient and reliable cargo services. This particularly benefits time-sensitive shipments such as live animals, perishables and valuables, as well as mail, courier services, general cargo and dangerous goods.

In addition to Riyadh, Cathay Pacific also operates daily flights between Dubai and Hong Kong. As a Group, Cathay Pacific and HK Express have so far launched or announced 19 new destinations in 2025, with more still to come. The Group now flies to more than 100 passenger destinations globally and has committed well over HK$100 billion in investments into its fleet, cabin products, lounges and digital innovations.

Cathay Pacific has been recognised in multiple renowned industry rankings and awards. The airline has been named one of the world's top three airlines, along with being recognised for having the world's best Economy class and the world's best inflight entertainment according to Skytrax. Meanwhile, Cathay Cargo was again named Cargo Operator of the Year by Air Transport World.

Flights are available for booking at cathaypacific , or through local travel agents. Cargo bookings can be made at .