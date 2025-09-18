Delhi Shocker: 49-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling From Flyover, Run Over By Vehicle In Pandav Nagar
It was not immediately clear whether the man was a "pedestrian" or riding a vehicle at the time.
"A car and a scooter were found in a damaged condition at the spot, but the injured already had been shifted to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital by the time a police team reached there," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania said.
At the hospital, doctors declared the victim brought dead. He was later identified as Rakesh Kumar Agarwal, a resident of Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, the officer said.
According to the complainant, Amit Kumar, an auto driver, he was driving towards Ghazipur when he saw a man fall from the flyover onto the service road. The grievously injured man was rushed to a hospital in Kumar's auto with the help of a few bystanders, the DCP added.
Preliminary enquiry suggests that an unknown heavy vehicle may have hit the victim on the flyover, leading to the fall, police said.
A case has been registered under relevant section of the BNS at Pandav Nagar police station and further investigation is underway, they added.
