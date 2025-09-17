DP World, Elsewedy To Develop EGP 1.42Bn Cold Storage Facility In 6Th Of October City

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) DP World Egypt has signed an agreement with Elsewedy Industrial Development to build a cutting-edge cold storage facility in Al Oula Industrial City, located in 6th of October City. The project aims to enhance Egypt's cold chain logistics infrastructure-preserving food quality, reducing waste, and empowering exporters and manufacturers to better compete in global markets.

Valued at $29m (approximately EGP 1.42bn), the investment responds to growing local and international demand for modern, and energy-efficient cold storage solutions- particularly in the agri-export and frozen food sectors.

Spanning 16,194 square meters in Elsewedy's Industrial Development Park, the facility will include eight independently controlled chambers with a total storage capacity of 25,000 pallet positions for chilled and frozen products such as fruits, vegetables, and dairy. It will be equipped with an advanced ammonia refrigeration system, designed for high energy efficiency and precise climate control in line with international standards.

Mohammad Shihab, CEO of DP World Egypt, commented:“This facility marks a significant step in expanding Egypt's cold chain capabilities and unlocking new trade and industrial opportunities. By integrating with our Sokhna Port, freight forwarding network, and the soon-to-be-completed Sokhna Logistics Park, we're offering a seamless end-to-end logistics solution. This investment will enable exporters to move goods more efficiently, lower supply chain costs, and access new markets-driving economic growth, job creation, and reinforcing Egypt's role as a competitive global trade hub.”

Elsewedy Industrial Development CEO Mohamed Al Kammah said:“The facility's fully integrated Warehouse Management System will offer real-time inventory tracking and seamless connectivity with clients' platforms, ensuring operational efficiency and total supply chain visibility. With direct access to Greater Cairo, major highways, and strategic export corridors, the site is ideally located to serve both domestic distribution and international markets.”