Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bangladesh Prosecution Seeks Death Penalty For Ex-PM Hasina


2025-10-18 12:36:59
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Bangladeshi prosecution lawyers yesterday demanded that fugitive ex-prime minister Sheikh Hasina receive the death penalty in her trial for crimes against humanity.
Hasina has defied court orders to return from India, where she fled last year, to face charges of ordering a deadly crackdown in a failed attempt to crush a student-led uprising. Up to 1,400 people were killed in the clashes between July and August 2024, according to the United Nations. "We demand the highest punishment for her," chief prosecutor Tajul Islam said.
The prosecution alleges that Hasina, 78, was "the nucleus around whom all the crimes committed during the July-August uprising revolved".

