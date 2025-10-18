Thousands Flee Philippine Coast As Storm Fengshen Approaches

Thousands of residents of a Philippine island left their homes along the Pacific coast Saturday as weather experts warned of coastal flooding ahead of the approach of Tropical Storm Fengshen, rescue officials said.

The eye of the storm was forecast to brush past Catanduanes, an impoverished island of 270,000 people, later in the day with gusts of up to 80km (50 miles) an hour.

Recommended For You

Fengshen will bring heavy rainfall, along with a "minimal to moderate risk" of coastal flooding from 1-2 metre (3-2 foot) waves being pushed ashore by the disturbance, the government weather service said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

More than 9,000 residents of Catanduanes moved to safer ground, the provincial disaster office said, in a well-rehearsed routine on the island that is often the first major landmass hit by cyclones that form in the western Pacific Ocean.

The Catanduanes provincial government ordered local officials to "activate their respective evacuation plans" for residents of "high-risk areas" including the coast, low-lying communities and landslide-prone slopes, rescue official Gerry Rubio told AFP.

The neighbouring provinces of Sorsogon and Albay also called for preemptive evacuations, but official figures were not immediately available.

The Philippines is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons each year, routinely striking disaster-prone areas where millions of people live in poverty.

Scientists warn that storms are becoming more powerful as the planet warms due to human-driven climate change.

Fengshen comes as the country reeled from a series of major earthquakes that killed at least 87 people over the past three weeks.