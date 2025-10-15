Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UNESCO Executive Board Adopts Decision To Strengthen Support For Ukraine

2025-10-15 10:03:30
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that at its 222nd session in Paris, the UNESCO Executive Board adopted another decision concerning actions and the emergency assistance program for Ukraine. The Board reaffirmed its solidarity with the people of Ukraine in overcoming the severe consequences of Russia's full-scale aggression and called on the UNESCO Director-General to continue monitoring the situation in Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders in all areas covered by the Organization's mandate.

“The decision of the Executive Board reaffirms UNESCO's unwavering position in defense of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, as well as of international law and human rights. UNESCO's support, which is already delivering tangible results, will continue to grow - including during the post-war recovery phase,” the statement reads.

The Foreign Ministry added that Ukraine views UNESCO's assistance as“an integral part of global solidarity and a shared contribution to recovery and post-war reconstruction.”

Read also: Nearly 1,600 cultural heritage sites destroyed or damaged in Ukraine since war started

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the UNESCO Executive Board also adopted another decision to continue monitoring the situation in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Photo: unesco

