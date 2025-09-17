Kuwait Rep.: UNSC Resolution On Prisoners, Missing Persons Achieves Regional Stability
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- The UN Security Council resolution issued on boosting cooperation between Kuwait and Iraq on the dossier of Kuwaiti prisoners and the missing Kuwaitis aims to address fairly the pending national humanitarian issues and contributes to boosting regional stability, said Kuwait Permanent Representative to the United Nations on Wednesday.
Ambassador Tareq Al-Bannai made the statement during a speech he delivered before the UNSC to discuss the situation between Kuwait and Iraq, including the dossiers of prisoners, missing persons and the national properties.
Al-Bannai saw that the resolution adopted earlier in the day is a continuation of a long path of relevant UN resolutions since the 1990s that put a legal base to compel Iraq to uncover the fate of the bodies of prisoners and missing Kuwaitis, and return Kuwait's properties.
The 2024 Resolution 2732 reiterated the necessity of continuing the UN follow-up on these files after the end of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) mandate, he said, adding that move is a main component to resolve them.
Appointing a high-level representative to follow up these files and offer perioral reports to the UNSC ensure objective evaluation and a continued international censorship, he noted.
Completing any dossier is an additional step toward building confidence, and every step in this regard is a cornerstone in international security and peace, he stated.
He cited that the UN effective cooperation through the UNSC was a key factor in making a tangible progress between Kuwait and Iraq, referring to the addressing of the compensation file.
Completing this path requires serious act from all parties, mainly brothers in Iraq, to translate it into deeds and pave the way for completing these dossiers for a brighter phase of cooperation between the two brotherly nations, he pointed out.
Kuwait believes that its ties with Iraq not only positively affect the two brotherly nations, but also have broader implications for the region as a whole, he said.
Building confidence and commitment between the two countries is a cornerstone to expand collaboration between Iraq and the GCC states to achieve the region's stability, he affirmed.
Kuwait will continue supporting Iraq to fulfill its international requirements and obligations before the UNSC regarding the pending dossiers, the representative elaborated.
He highlighted that the success of Iraq is the success of Kuwait and the whole region.
Throughout history, Kuwait has proven that it has neither sought confrontation nor escalation, rather pursues justice and peace, he made clear.
International transparency is the asserted guarantee to make permanent and fair results, he highlighted, thanking all member states for their constructive contributions to crystalizing this step.
Kuwait will remain a committed partner to achieving justice to the families of victims and restoring the national archive as well as addressing these files in a way that restore rights.
Earlier today, The UNSC unanimously adopted Resolution 2792, asking Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to appoint a high-level representative tasked with enhancing efforts regarding the return of bodies of Kuwaiti missing persons and Kuwaiti property, including the national archives. (pickup previous)
