One Injured As Russian Drones Attack Civilian Vehicles In Sumy Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, according to Ukrinform.

"In the Seredyna-Buda community, a Russian drone struck a car, injuring a 29-year-old man. Medical assistance is being provided," Hryhorov wrote.

He also noted that in the Mykolaivka rural community, a Russian drone hit a minibus.

"There was only the driver inside – he managed to leave the vehicle before impact. The minibus caught fire after the strike. Fortunately, there were no casualties," Hryhorov said, adding that the transport operator has temporarily suspended service to this community.

One injured as Russia attacks energy facilities in Sumy region

According to the regional governor, this community has been under mandatory evacuation for nearly six months – some residents left, but others have returned despite the ongoing danger.

Hryhorov also stated that the border areas of the Sumy region remain under constant FPV drone attacks.

"Just today, defense forces destroyed several enemy drones on the outskirts of this community, but the enemy continues to target civilians – buses, motorcycles, bicycles," he said.

He stressed that evacuation is a necessary measure because the enemy leaves no other choice, but this decision can save lives.

"I urge residents of border areas not to travel toward the border and not to return to settlements under evacuation orders. This is a matter of safety and survival," Hryhorov said.

Photo: Sumy Regional Military Administration