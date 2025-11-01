Three Palestinian Martyrs Recovered In Khan Younis

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: Palestinian rescue crews on Saturday recovered the bodies of three Palestinians from beneath the rubble in the Al-Amal neighborhood of Khan Younis, in southern Gaza.

Local sources said the three had been killed in a previous Israeli airstrike targeting the neighborhood. Their bodies were found during ongoing search operations in the area.

Separately, the same sources reported that Israeli warplanes struck locations in eastern Khan Younis. No casualties were immediately reported. Israeli forces also demolished residential buildings east of Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

Earlier in the day, Gaza's Health Ministry said hospitals in the enclave had received 22 bodies over the past 48 hours, five newly killed and 17 recovered from under debris.

The ministry said the death toll from Israeli military operations in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, has reached 68,858, with 170,664 wounded.