Fresh Israeli Air Raid Hits Southern Lebanon, Wounds One

2025-11-01 07:11:49
Beirut: An Israeli air raid on Saturday targeted Kfar Sir, Nabatieh District in southern Lebanon, injuring one individual, the Public Health Emergency Operations Center (PHEOC) of the Lebanese Ministry of Health reported in a statement.

A ceasefire deal came into force in southern Lebanon on Nov. 27, 2024, under which Israeli forces should have withdrawn from border villages and towns in southern Lebanon within a 60-day deadline.

Thereafter, the Beirut government agreed to extend the deadline until Feb. 18, but the Israeli occupation forces maintained their positions at five points and continue their breaches.

The Peninsula

