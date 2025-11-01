Occupiers Preparing To Reopen Drama Theater In Mariupol

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Mariupol City Council reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The occupiers claim that the so-called 'restoration' of the theater is nearing completion. The site that became one of the scenes of the worst war crimes committed by the Russian invaders is now being turned into a venue for Russian plays and concerts," the statement reads.

According to the council, the Russians plan to open the theater in December to stage Russian productions – essentially "singing and dancing on the bones of the murdered Mariupol residents."

The city council recalled that after seizing Mariupol, Russian forces first fenced off the bombed-out theater – the site of their crime – to conceal the removal of bodies from the rubble and to prevent documentation of evidence.

On March 16, 2022, a Russian aircraft dropped two powerful bombs – likely 500 kilograms each – on the Mariupol Drama Theater. The word "Children" was written in large letters in front of the building, but that did not stop the enemy. Between 300 and 600 people, including children and adults sheltering inside, were killed in the attack.