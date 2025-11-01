Eight People Injured In Russian Attack On Store In Dnipropetrovsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vladyslav Haivanenko, acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"As of now, eight people have been injured in the Samar district as a result of the enemy attack. All have been hospitalized. Half of them are in serious condition, and the rest are in moderate condition," he wrote.

Russia attacks Samar district in Dnipropetrovsk region, casualties reported

According to the State Emergency Service, Russian forces attacked the Samar district in the evening, causing a store to catch fire. Firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze.

Earlier reports indicated that there were fatalities. However, as of now, no deaths have been confirmed.