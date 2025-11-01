Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Eight People Injured In Russian Attack On Store In Dnipropetrovsk Region

2025-11-01 07:07:09
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Vladyslav Haivanenko, acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"As of now, eight people have been injured in the Samar district as a result of the enemy attack. All have been hospitalized. Half of them are in serious condition, and the rest are in moderate condition," he wrote.

Read also: Russia attacks Samar district in Dnipropetrovsk region, casualties reported

According to the State Emergency Service, Russian forces attacked the Samar district in the evening, causing a store to catch fire. Firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze.

Earlier reports indicated that there were fatalities. However, as of now, no deaths have been confirmed.

UkrinForm

