Eight People Injured In Russian Attack On Store In Dnipropetrovsk Region
"As of now, eight people have been injured in the Samar district as a result of the enemy attack. All have been hospitalized. Half of them are in serious condition, and the rest are in moderate condition," he wrote.Read also: Russia attacks Samar district in Dnipropetrovsk region, casualties reported
According to the State Emergency Service, Russian forces attacked the Samar district in the evening, causing a store to catch fire. Firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze.
Earlier reports indicated that there were fatalities. However, as of now, no deaths have been confirmed.
